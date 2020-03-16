France fines Apple $ 1.2 billion for antitrust issues

WASHINGTON – France's antitrust regulator fined Apple on Monday € 1.1 billion, or $ 1.2 billion, putting further pressure on the company as it deals with the coronavirus outbreak that has threatened its supply chains and closed its retail stores.
France's competition regulator, which had been examining wholesalers selling Apple products in the country, said the company had unfairly divided the products and customers between two wholesalers, Tech Data Corporation and Ingram Micro. The regulator accused Apple of making its wholesalers charge the same prices for products offered in Apple's retail stores and of abusing its broad economic power over companies.
Isabelle de Silva, president of the French Competition Authority, said in a statement that dividing duties between wholesalers also had the effect of "sterilizing the wholesale market for Apple products." Tech Data and Ingram Micro were each fined millions of euros.
An Apple spokesman, Josh Rosenstock, said in a statement that the company plans to appeal the decision.
"The decision of the French Competition Authority is discouraging," said Rosenstock. "It ties in with the practices of more than a decade ago and rules out 30 years of legal precedent in which all companies in France rely on an order that will cause chaos for companies in all industries."
Antitrust regulators around the world are increasingly analyzing major tech companies like Apple, Facebook, Google, and Amazon for possible antitrust violations. In the United States, the Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission, the House of Representatives, and state attorneys general all examining the market power of companies.
Competitors and activists have accused Apple of trying to help their competitors for services like streaming music, drop their in-app subscriptions, and give their own products a head start in app stores for iPhone and Apple computer users.
The French fine comes at a time when Apple, like other companies, is grappling with the impact of the coronavirus on its business, which depends largely on the type of global supply chains that the pandemic has disrupted.
As the virus spread through China earlier this year, many of the factories that make Apple products were closed. Apple also closed its stores in the country.
Last month, the company It lowered its sales expectations for the quarter, citing the virus.
Apple stores and its suppliers' factories have begun to reopen in China. But the virus is already affecting your business elsewhere.
On Saturday, the company said it would close most of its stores outside mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong until the end of March to encourage physical estrangement that could curb the pandemic.
Apple has also asked most of its employees worldwide to work from home. Its annual developer conference, traditionally a venue for some of its top product announcements, will be held online rather than in person.