France fines Apple $ 1.2 billion for antitrust issues

WASHINGTON – France's antitrust regulator fined Apple on Monday € 1.1 billion, or $ 1.2 billion, putting further pressure on the company as it deals with the coronavirus outbreak that has threatened its supply chains and closed its retail stores.

France's competition regulator, which had been examining wholesalers selling Apple products in the country, said the company had unfairly divided the products and customers between two wholesalers, Tech Data Corporation and Ingram Micro. The regulator accused Apple of making its wholesalers charge the same prices for products offered in Apple's retail stores and of abusing its broad economic power over companies.

Isabelle de Silva, president of the French Competition Authority, said in a statement that dividing duties between wholesalers also had the effect of "sterilizing the wholesale market for Apple products." Tech Data and Ingram Micro were each fined millions of euros.

An Apple spokesman, Josh Rosenstock, said in a statement that the company plans to appeal the decision.