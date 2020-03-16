France fines Apple $ 1.2 billion for anti-competitive acts

PARIS – French regulators fined Apple 1.1 billion euros ($ 1.2 billion) on Monday for striking deals to keep prices high, in the biggest penalty from France's Competition Authority.

%MINIFYHTMLf81b86943784999e5af4ab7f05d1a4e011% %MINIFYHTMLf81b86943784999e5af4ab7f05d1a4e012%

The agency said Apple and major resellers agreed to align prices with Apple's own prices for its iPads and some other products. The deals were not about iPhones.

Calling the fine "daunting," Apple defended its operations in a statement, saying "investment and innovation support more than 240,000 jobs across the country."

Apple added that: "It relates to practices of more than a decade ago and rules out thirty years of legal precedent in which all companies in France rely on an order that will cause chaos for companies in all industries."

Two French "premium,quot; Apple resellers, Tech Data and Ingram Micro, were also fined a total of 139 million euros ($ 155 million). The competition authority said Apple and the resellers agreed not to compete.

"Apple abusively exploited,quot; the technology giant's dependence on distributors, the authority wrote, and "prevented competition between Apple's different distribution channels." And that, in turn, hurts consumers.