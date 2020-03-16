Fort Worth issues new capacity restrictions for restaurants, bars, gyms, etc. – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– As of midnight, the City of Fort Worth is adopting new restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The city is enacting a mandatory reduction in the occupancy limits of local businesses, reducing the current allowed occupancy by 50%, or no more than 125 people, whichever is less.

These occupancy limits apply to the following locations: restaurants, bars, event centers, gyms, hotel restaurants, retail stores, theaters, convenience stores, public buildings, plazas, churches, and shopping malls.

"We are currently excluding grocery stores from these mandatory reductions, and we are asking our supermarket businesses to implement social distancing from customers as much as possible," the city said in a press release Monday night. .

Previously, the City of Fort Worth issued a social distancing protocol for all public events and meetings that limited participants to 250; We are reducing it to 125 or less.

These new social distancing protocols do not apply to private companies with daily commercial operations with a limited public assembly.

Those that are not included in the list of specific places of business, then it is probably considered a private business. U.S

encourage all places of business to follow the CDC and OSHA guidelines found here.

“We realize that these decisions are painful for business operations, but we believe that this solution will allow small businesses to remain open in light of a rapidly changing situation. However, if our bars and restaurants do not comply or COVID-19 is not contained, additional measures may be required to comply with public health requirements.

For example, if a company is allowed 160 people, 80 people would be the maximum capacity, including its

employees. However, if a company can have 600 people, they would now be limited to no more than 125 people to

comply with the Declaration of emergency. Companies can consult their Certificate of Occupation to determine their current

occupancy limits. "

For companies like restaurants and bars, the following are specific recommendations that can be implemented:

• Strongly encourage takeaways and sidewalk pickup

• Remove any other chairs on the bar to implement an adequate distance

• If you continue to dine seated, seat customers at any other table in a checkerboard pattern

• Have your staff keep track of customers at each table to ensure accurate account

The City of Fort Worth Fire Department is ready to enforce occupancy limits, and we are asking companies to be diligent in their enforcement and to consider the public health implications.

“Once again, we urge the public to avoid public places when possible and stay home, limiting public contact. We will continue to work on resources to support our community during this unprecedented time, ”said the city.

