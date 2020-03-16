Former running back Thomas Jones criticizes "dumb,quot; players who didn't vote in NBA CBA

Thomas Jones still hits hard. Only on Twitter, not in the field.

The new NFL CBA was approved Sunday by a slim margin of 60 votes (1019 to 959). Ravens defender Marlon Humphrey noted there were approximately 500 players. who did not vote in the new CBA.

This caught the attention of Jones, who played for the Bears, Jets, and Chiefs; he broke up with players who didn't vote on Sunday.

If you're one of the 500 fools of NFL players, I'm so sorry and not informed about your damn livelihood to vote in the new CBA, you should be slapped repeatedly … – Thomas Q. Jones (@thomasqjones) March 15, 2020

"If you are one of the 500 fools of the NFL players, I am so sorry and not informed about your damn livelihood to vote for the new CBA, you should be slapped repeatedly …" says the Tweet. (All five periods really mark the starting point. Also, thank Jones for taking the time to find the symbol on the keyboard.)

Jones makes some sense here, even if it's a little rough: voting for the new CBA was publicly controversial, as several big-name players turned to social media, urging players to vote no on the proposal. Aaron Rodgers, J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson, Maurkice Pouncey, and others have expressed dissatisfaction with the proposal before it was approved.

So roughly 20 percent of players don't join for the cause is pretty damning, especially when league veterans and most public opposition to the deal made a point to go out and vote one way or another.

Well, in any case, the vote has passed, the CBA is in place and there is another decade of labor peace in football, even if it is going to teach the players a lesson later.