Former priest in France is convicted of abusing dozens of explorers

PARIS – A former Catholic priest in France was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for sexually assaulting dozens of Boy Scouts decades ago, in a case that involved a prominent cardinal in the growing recognition of clerical sexual abuse.

The former priest, Bernard Preynat, 75, was found guilty by a court in Lyon, in central France, according to his lawyer, Frédéric Doyez. Prosecutors had asked for an eight-year sentence, slightly less than the 10-year maximum for such crimes.

%MINIFYHTMLac0961ee6ccd18dcc6eb687dd92ae9fb11% %MINIFYHTMLac0961ee6ccd18dcc6eb687dd92ae9fb12%

The hearing for the verdict was held behind closed doors in Lyon after French authorities applied new restrictions on public meetings due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

Pierre Emmanuel Germain-Thill, one of Mr. Preynat's victims, told the France-Presse agency that the sentence was "correct,quot; given the age of the former priest.