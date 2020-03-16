Former priest in France is convicted of abusing dozens of explorers

PARIS – A former Catholic priest in France was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for sexually assaulting dozens of Boy Scouts decades ago, in a case that involved a prominent cardinal in the growing recognition of clerical sexual abuse.
The former priest, Bernard Preynat, 75, was found guilty by a court in Lyon, in central France, according to his lawyer, Frédéric Doyez. Prosecutors had asked for an eight-year sentence, slightly less than the 10-year maximum for such crimes.
The hearing for the verdict was held behind closed doors in Lyon after French authorities applied new restrictions on public meetings due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus epidemic.
Pierre Emmanuel Germain-Thill, one of Mr. Preynat's victims, told the France-Presse agency that the sentence was "correct,quot; given the age of the former priest.
"I am very relieved at this decision," said Mr. Germain-Thill. "We want to turn the page on this issue and continue to build our lives."
Doyez, the attorney, said in an email that he was considering an appeal, but that it was ultimately Mr. Preynat's decision. Under French law, Mr. Preynat has 10 days to appeal the sentence.
Preynat was accused of using his position as Boy Scout leader to sexually abuse dozens of children from the 1970s through the 1990s. A church court found him guilty of the abuse last year and stripped him of his cleric status.
At the January criminal trial, Mr. Preynat admitted some of the abuse and asked for forgiveness, testifying that, as a scouting chaplain, he had abused up to two children "almost every weekend,quot; and up to four or five a week on camping trips, although he said he did not recall some of the specific acts of which the victims had accused him.
"For me, at that time, I was not committing acts of sexual assault, but caresses, hugging," Preynat said at the trial, according to press reports. "I was wrong."
Many of the charges against Mr. Preynat had passed the statute of limitations, and only a few victims were plaintiffs. But the case against him, which first emerged in 2015, led to a much broader charge in France of the Catholic Church's culture of silence on allegations of sexual abuse.
Attention was quickly focused on Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, then Archbishop of Lyon, one of the highest-ranking clergymen in France.
Although the abuse occurred before Cardinal Barbarin was appointed to his post in the Diocese of Lyon in 2002, some of Mr. Preynat's victims accused the cardinal of failing to report the allegations to the authorities when they were brought to attention. . During his trial, Mr. Preynat testified that senior church officials had been aware of the abuse but had done nothing to remove him from office.
Cardinal Barbarin later acknowledged that he had heard about the abuse as early as 2010, but said he had personally questioned Mr. Preynat at the time and had left him in office after receiving assurances that there had been no abuse since 1991. Mr Preynat was removed from office in August 2015.
Prosecutors dropped the charges against Cardinal Barbarin in 2016 after an investigation, but some of Preynat's accusers used a special procedure to compel the cardinal to stand trial.
The cardinal was found guilty last year of failing to report the abuse, but was acquitted on appeal in January. His resignation was accepted by Pope Francis this month.
During his trial, Mr. Preynat said for the first time that he himself had been a victim of clergy abuse in his youth, although attorneys for some of the plaintiffs said they were skeptical of that last-minute charge, calling it a other. lie of a man who for years had evaded punishment for his crimes.
A The independent commission created by the French Episcopal Conference to shed light on sexual abuse by the country's clergy has already heard from thousands of people denouncing these cases, and a report is expected in 2021.