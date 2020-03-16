Former Israeli Army Chief Gantz Shot When Forming New Government | Israel News

%MINIFYHTML9d6484d0f80dce5d03161f5ce2b3223e11% %MINIFYHTML9d6484d0f80dce5d03161f5ce2b3223e12%

Israel's former military chief Benny Gantz was nominated on Monday to try to form a government, but further talks were expected with his bitter rival, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, about an emergency alliance to combat the coronavirus.

Gantz, who heads the centrist Blue and White party, called for "unity,quot; and urged Netanyahu to join him as Israel seeks to end a political cripper after two inconclusive elections in less than a year.

"We shouldn't have a fourth election," said Gantz, after President Reuven Rivlin formally nominated him to try to form an administration.

"I will do my best to form a comprehensive, patriotic, national government in the shortest possible time."

Gantz won recommendations Sunday from 61 lawmakers, a slim majority in the 120-member Knesset parliament.

His supporters did not include Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, but Rivlin has urged the two men to work together in an emergency government to effectively respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is possible that forming a government quickly will require interim arrangements for the coming months," Rivlin said Monday, citing the "national and international emergency."

Rivlin later headed to the new Knesset, with lawmakers having their temperature taken before taking them two by three to the chamber, to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

Speaking to an empty chamber, but for Netanyahu and Gantz, he implored all lawmakers to end the impasse.

"The citizens of Israel are exhausted," said the president. "I have only one request to make from you. Give them a government."

Squaring the circle

Gantz's path to a long-term stable coalition is difficult due to deep divisions within the factions that backed him, which include mainly the Arab Joint List and nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu, who are staunch enemies.

Gantz has 28 days to forge a government, a task that proved impossible for any candidate after the two elections last year.

Netanyahu, Israel's oldest prime minister and the first to be indicted on corruption charges, has insisted that voters in the March 2 election gave him the mandate to continue as prime minister.

The vote saw Likud secure a majority of the seats, but, along with his allies from religious parties, he was three seats from the majority.

Gantz made calls to Netanyahu's religious allies on Monday, but was rejected for now.

The head of the religious and nationalist party Yemina, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, urged Gantz to let Netanyahu lead an emergency government in the short term.

The head of ultra-Orthodox Judaism in the United Torah, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman told Gantz that he was focused on fighting the coronavirus and that he remained firmly behind Netanyahu.

Rivlin has made it clear that he wants a government soon to help Israel fight the pandemic.

The president called Gantz and Netanyahu on Sunday for an "urgent conversation," which ended without an agreement, but Likud and Blue and White said the talks would continue.

Coronavirus Coalition?

Israel has 255 confirmed cases of coronavirus with no deaths, but tens of thousands in home quarantine.

Authorities banned the gatherings of more than 10 people and ordered the closure of schools, universities, restaurants, and coffee shops, among other measures.

Netanyahu, 70, proposed on Sunday a six-month unity government that he would lead to manage the response to the pandemic.

He also offered a four-year deal that would see the two leaders divide the prime minister's job equally.

Gantz has consistently refused to serve in any government led by someone facing criminal charges.

Netanyahu was formally charged in January with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He denies having acted wrong.

His trial was due to start on Tuesday, but the Jerusalem District Court postponed it until May 24, blaming the outbreak of the virus.

The prime minister's rivals wept badly, accusing him of using the public health crisis to delay his long-awaited day in court.