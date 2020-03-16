Fiona the hippo to star in Safari video series at Cincinnati Zoo

Fiona the hippo is coming to a screen near you.
On Monday, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that the beloved 3-year-old hippo will star in his new Home Safari Facebook Live videos, which will provide educational entertainment for young animal enthusiasts who have been affected by the closure of schools in the awakening from the coronavirus pandemic. Fiona, who became a viral sensation in 2017 when she was born prematurely, will star in the zoo's first Facebook Live on March 16 starting at 6 p.m.
This news comes a day after the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shared that it will be closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns. A statement from the Cincinnati Zoo's official Instagram account said, "While there have been no known cases of COVID-19 exposure at the zoo, the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, guests, community and animals is ours. top priority. Visit cincinnatizoo .org for details. "
On social media poking fun at his first Home Safari Facebook Live, the Cincinnati Zoo posted a photo of Fiona in her habitat and wrote, "While the zoo is closed, we can still help your school kids have fun and Educational! Join us! for a Facebook Home Safari Live every day of the week at 3pm where we will highlight one of our amazing animals and include an activity you can do from home. "
Fiona fans know that this is not the first time that she has stood in front of the camera. Shortly after birth, the adorable mammal became the star of his own Facebook series. Fiona's show, where his progress was documented as he acclimatized to life at the famous zoo with his fellow hippos.
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is just one of many organizations that have been affected as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world. On March 11, it was announced that the NBA season would be suspended after a player had been diagnosed.
Instagram / Cincinnati Zoo
Blockbuster movies like A quiet place 2, Mulan and the James Bond continuation No time to die have delayed their releases in an effort to prevent further spread of the virus.
Various artists have canceled and postponed the tour dates, forcing artists like Juanes and Alejandro Sanz Y Yung Blood to stream their performances live instead. Major music festivals and award shows such as Coachella, Stagecoach and ACM 2020 Awards have also received new dates later in the year.
Like the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, Disneyland and Universal Studios have also temporarily closed their doors to the public during this time.
Learn how the coronavirus is affecting Hollywood here.
