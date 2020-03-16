Fiona the hippo to star in Safari video series at Cincinnati Zoo

%MINIFYHTMLbe31ee5da065dd7a09a31a922e2c896115% %MINIFYHTMLbe31ee5da065dd7a09a31a922e2c896116%

On social media poking fun at his first Home Safari Facebook Live, the Cincinnati Zoo posted a photo of Fiona in her habitat and wrote, "While the zoo is closed, we can still help your school kids have fun and Educational! Join us! for a Facebook Home Safari Live every day of the week at 3pm where we will highlight one of our amazing animals and include an activity you can do from home. "

Fiona fans know that this is not the first time that she has stood in front of the camera. Shortly after birth, the adorable mammal became the star of his own Facebook series. Fiona's show, where his progress was documented as he acclimatized to life at the famous zoo with his fellow hippos.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is just one of many organizations that have been affected as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world. On March 11, it was announced that the NBA season would be suspended after a player had been diagnosed.