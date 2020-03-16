Financial markets in crisis over coronavirus blockades concerns – Up News Info

BEIJING – Global stocks fell sharply on Monday after moves by the central bank to shore up economic growth failed to allay investor fears about virus controls that are shutting down global business and travel.

There were no hints of optimism: European and Asian stock indices fell as much as 10%, as did the price of oil. Wall Street futures trading stopped after they fell by as much as 5%.

The Fed made an emergency cut on Sunday to its key interest rate, reducing it by one full percentage point to a range between zero and 0.25%. The central bank said it would remain there until it feels confident that the economy can survive a close shutdown of activity in the United States.

The Fed said it will also buy at least $ 500 billion in Treasury securities and $ 200 billion in mortgage-backed securities. This amounts to an effort to ease market disruptions that have made it difficult for banks and large investors to sell Treasuries and to keep interest rates low over the long term.

"Despite taking out the big guns," the Federal Reserve's action is "to live up to being the decisive backer for the markets," Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said in a report. "Markets may have seen the Fed's response as panic, fueling their own fears."

The Federal Reserve action came as major economies expanded travel restrictions and closed more public facilities, raising the cost of efforts to contain the outbreak that has infected nearly 170,000 people worldwide. China, where the coronavirus emerged in December, accounts for about half of those, but a dozen other countries have more than 1,000 cases each.

Japan's central bank similarly expanded asset purchases to inject money into the economy and promised interest-free loans to help companies deal with the crisis.

The Bank of Japan also announced plans to provide up to 8 trillion yen ($ 75 billion) in one-year, interest-free loans to companies facing liquidity problems.

The measures added to the encouragement of other important authorities, including the European Central Bank and the Bank of England last week.

However, investors remain fearful.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 Index lost 7% to 4,990, the Frankfurt DAX lost 9.1% to 8,396, and the CAC 40 in France sank 10.7% to 3,676.

The future of the S,amp;P 500 stopped trading after falling 4.8% and the Dow was also suspended, falling 4.6%.

Volatility appears to be the new normal after a dizzying week in which the Dow fell twice by more than 2,000 points and also posted its biggest point gain: 1,985 points on Friday.

The US Bull Market USA That started in 2009 in the depth of the financial crisis came to an end. Many stock indices last week suffered their biggest daily drop since the collapse of Black Monday in 1987, and some even posted their biggest drop.

The leaders of the group of seven developed democracies will make a call on Monday. European finance ministers are also discussing ways to help the economy continue to go through the disruption as some countries in the region reveal stimulus plans, including guarantees for companies and even people's wages.

In Asia previously, Australia's S & P-ASX 200 fell 9.7% to 5,002.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 4% to 23,063.57. In India, the Sensex fell 8% to 31,390.07.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank to 17,002.04, while Seoul's Kospi lost 3.2% to 1,714.86 after the central bank cut its main rate by 0.5 percentage points.

The Shanghai Composite Index decreased 3.4% to 2,789.25 after the government reported that retail sales fell 20.5% from a year earlier in January and February after shopping malls and other businesses closed. Factory production decreased by a record 13.5% after the Lunar New Year holiday was extended to keep manufacturing workers at home.

The figures were even bleaker than economists had expected. Some cut their forecasts for the world's second-largest economy. ING said this year's growth could fall as low as 3.6%, the weakest since at least the 1970s.

Over the weekend, Spain followed Italy's lead in imposing national restrictions that will allow its 46 million people to leave home just to go to work, buy food and medicine or run errands to care for young people and elderly.

In the Philippines, soldiers and police isolated the capital, Manila, from most domestic travelers.

New York City announced that it will shut down the largest public school system in the US. USA On Tuesday, sending more than 1.1 million children home. The governors of California, Illinois, and Ohio ordered all bars and restaurants to close or reduce their number of customers.

For most people, the coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and people with mild illness recover in about two weeks. But serious illnesses, including pneumonia, can occur, especially in the elderly and people with existing health problems, and recovery could take six weeks in such cases.

There are 169,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Most of the 77,000 recovered patients in the world are in China.

Experts expect interruptions to travel and even daily life to last weeks, possibly months.

Brent crude lost $ 3.80, or 11%, at $ 30.05 a barrel in London. US benchmark crude fell $ 2.73, or 8.5%, to $ 29.00 a barrel in e-commerce on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

In the currency markets, the dollar fell to 105.30 yen from 107.91 on Friday. The euro gained at $ 1.1168 from $ 1.1105.

JPMorgan Chase now forecasts that the US economy. USA It will be reduced at an annual rate of 2% in the current quarter and 3% in the April-June quarter.

The Fed's decision to act ahead of a meeting scheduled for the middle of the week indicated that its policy makers felt they needed to move immediately to shore up investor confidence. Most market watchers expect more volatility in the future because of the number of virus cases in the US. USA It is increasing and more industries are facing a recession.

The magnitude of the central bank's movements indicated to some analysts that President Jerome Powell and other members of the Federal Reserve were concerned about the health of the financial system. But others noted that the Fed was only reacting to signs of the situation in Europe and that the United States was only getting worse.

"The Fed's actions were very bold and it appears to have scared the markets," said Nate Thooft, head of global asset allocation at Manulife Investment Management.

"The markets were going to be scared anyway due to the scale of the closings across the United States and the serious implications of a $ 20 trillion economy that is about to drag," said Yung-yu Ma, chief strategist at BMO Wealth investments. Administration.

"Furthermore, events in Europe are raising the possibility that what was considered just a week ago,quot; the worst case scenario "might be closer to the,quot; base case "of the United States," Ma said. "Overall, the actions of the Federal Reserve are all positive. "

