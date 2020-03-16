Financial markets in crisis over coronavirus blockades concerns – Up News Info

BEIJING – Global stocks fell sharply on Monday after moves by the central bank to shore up economic growth failed to allay investor fears about virus controls that are shutting down global business and travel.

There were no hints of optimism: European and Asian stock indices fell as much as 10%, as did the price of oil. Wall Street futures trading stopped after they fell by as much as 5%.

The Fed made an emergency cut on Sunday to its key interest rate, reducing it by one full percentage point to a range between zero and 0.25%. The central bank said it would remain there until it feels confident that the economy can survive a close shutdown of activity in the United States.

The Fed said it will also buy at least $ 500 billion in Treasury securities and $ 200 billion in mortgage-backed securities. This amounts to an effort to ease market disruptions that have made it difficult for banks and large investors to sell Treasuries and to keep interest rates low over the long term.

"Despite taking out the big guns," the Federal Reserve's action is "to live up to being the decisive backer for the markets," Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said in a report. "Markets may have seen the Fed's response as panic, fueling their own fears."

The Federal Reserve action came as major economies expanded travel restrictions and closed more public facilities, raising the cost of efforts to contain the outbreak that has infected nearly 170,000 people worldwide. China, where the coronavirus emerged in December, accounts for about half of those, but a dozen other countries have more than 1,000 cases each.

Japan's central bank similarly expanded asset purchases to inject money into the economy and promised interest-free loans to help companies deal with the crisis.

The Bank of Japan also announced plans to provide up to 8 trillion yen ($ 75 billion) in one-year, interest-free loans to companies facing liquidity problems.

The measures added to the encouragement of other important authorities, including the European Central Bank and the Bank of England last week.

However, investors remain fearful.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 Index lost 7% to 4,990, the Frankfurt DAX lost 9.1% to 8,396, and the CAC 40 in France sank 10.7% to 3,676.

