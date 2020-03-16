Fifth Positive Case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County Home Isolation – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A Tarrant County resident who traveled out of state has tested positive for COVID-19, making it the fifth case for the county.

He / she developed symptoms after returning home and then tested positive for the disease.

"This fifth case has been isolated at home after symptoms developed," said Tarrant County Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja. "Due to HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are unable to provide any specific details about this patient."

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. The United States has more than 4,000 reported cases of COVID-19.

These are the cities in Tarrant County with confirmed cases of COVID-19:

Arlington-1

Benbrook – 1

Southlake – 2

White Settlement- 1

"We are publishing this additional information so that these communities and others throughout Tarrant County take into account basic preventive measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses," said Taneja.

These include:

The CDC recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, influenza, and other respiratory illnesses, including: