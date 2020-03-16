Fantasy Football Update: Ryan Tannehill re-signs with Titans, Derrick Henry earns franchise tag

%MINIFYHTML3e9f2eb0b4cc6742eb286f9ec1062ce611% %MINIFYHTML3e9f2eb0b4cc6742eb286f9ec1062ce612%

The Titans got off to a busy start in NFL free agency, and all they did was stick with two of their own players. Ryan Tannehill signed a four-year, $ 118 million deal on Sunday, and Derrick Henry received the franchise tag Monday. Clearly, Tennessee is looking to get back to the formula that led to the AFC Championship game last year, and barring a Henry holdout (a very real possibility), fantasy football owners should be happy with that news.

Fantasy Football Outlook: Ryan Tannnehill Returns to the Titans

Tannehill was a revelation for Tennessee after replacing Marcus Mariota in Week 6 against Denver. In 13 starts (counting the playoffs), he threw for 2,967 yards, 27 TDs and six INTs while completing 67.9 percent of his passes. He also ran for 216 yards and five touchdowns. Strictly looking at the regular season, he finished No. 9 among the QBs in fantasy points per game (four-point TD leagues), according to Fantasy Pros, though if he pulls in his Week 1 appearance, he would actually be tied for sixth with Patrick Mahomes (20.9).

Tannehill obviously took Tennessee's offense, which, despite being career-oriented, still gave him a chance to make plays on the field. That should be the case again next season, but there is reason to think that Tannehill's appearance, at least from a fantasy standpoint, was lightning in a bottle. Tennessee threw the second-fewest passes in the NFL last season (448), just behind Baltimore. With young and talented receivers like A.J. Brown and Corey Davis, Tannehill managed to make the most of their opportunities, connecting for several great plays. If it's not as efficient in 2020 or the big plays are sold out, then you will have crosswalk numbers.

Tannehill's mobility will help him slightly increase his stats, but he's not exactly a "running quarterback." Either you need to spend more or be hyper efficient. The former could naturally happen when you consider the low number of overall plays Tennessee ran last season (949, the third least), but Tannehill is unlikely to see a major blow in his attempts per game given the offensive mentality of the equipment. The latter could also happen again, but clearly the margin for error is small.

As things stand, Tannehill appears to be a limit opener when drafts roll in late next summer. You can find higher QBs higher simply based on volume, but Tannehill will be a safe mid-round pick that will be a reliable backup, to say the least.

Fantasy Football Outlook: Derrick Henry franchised by Titans

Henry foiled fantasy owners for much of his first three seasons. We knew he was talented, but he could never put it all together. It wasn't just because of playing time: Henry wasn't great when he was on the field, averaging 3.7 yards per carry through Week 12 in 2018. From then on, he simply became one of the best running backs in the NFL. He finished the & # 39; 18 with a four game increase for the ages: 87 carries, 585 yards, seven touchdowns. He brought that to '19, rushing for 1,540 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and 16 touchdowns. He scored his exit season with 446 yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games.

The Titans will likely make it a priority to re-sign tackle Jack Conklin, and as long as the offensive line is strong again, Henry, 26, should be in line for another high-volume, highly productive season in 2020. Of course, There are some potential concerns, starting with the very real possibility you have. As we've seen in the past two seasons, brokers want to get long-term contracts while they can, and even with a $ 12.5 million franchise salary, Henry will be looking for more security. Given his physical career style, it makes sense. If Henry hangs in, anything can happen, and that includes a late / slow start to the season. To be fair, that could happen even if you get paid, but for now we will all have to wait and see.

The other problem with Henry is his lack of reception ability. With only 57 catches in four seasons, his value takes a slight hit in the PPR leagues. Tennessee has already released Dion Lewis this offseason, but we hope they bring another add-on to Henry, who will be more active in the receiving game. As long as Henry can handle 300 carries, it will still be very valuable in all formats, but if that number, or its efficiency, decreases, Henry will become more worrying.

Assuming Henry isn't going to resist, he'll be a safe first-round pick next year, but until he's in camp, there will be a lot of unease about pulling the trigger on him.

Fantasy Football Outlook: A.J. Brown, other Titans receivers bolstered by Tannehill news

A.J. Brown finished his No. 10 rookie season in fantasy points among WR (not PPR), and if he only looked at the 10 games Tannehill started, he would have finished fourth in fantasy points per game at position (12.6).

At 6-0, 226 pounds, Brown is a fast physical receiver who thrived on the Titans' ball control offense. With Tannehill in the center, he relied a little less on the big plays, but no one will mistake him for Michael Thomas. Big plays are a big part of his game, and his fantasy value, and even if we expect him to be more reliable and a better receiver in his second season, we know he'll need some long winnings to really pay off.

We can't say Tannehill is Brown's "best,quot; quarterback, but at least we know he's one who works well for him. Ultimately, we see Tannehill's return as good news for the talented young catcher. The two have a solid relationship, and should only improve this season. Due to Brown's age and ability, fantasy owners will probably be overly excited for him next season, but he's a conservative WR2 in the standard leagues. Its value is affected in PPR leagues, but it can still produce there. Like Tannehill, his margin for error is slim because of how infrequently Tennessee goes, but if he can live with the inconsistency, Brown should be better than bad.

Corey Davis (three catches, 4.7 goals, 40.4 yards per game with Tannehill's start) will probably never be a constant fantasy threat in Tennessee, but Tannehill also represents some stability for him. As long as Tennessee's offense is generally strong, that can only help Davis.

Perhaps the most interesting receiving threat to the Titans is Jonnu Smith. The fourth-year athletic tight end had four games with at least 60 receiving yards when Tannehill started. (To be fair, he also had two games with zero goals.) With veteran Delanie Walker offside, Smith has a chance to really explode next year. Expect to see it on many preseason sleeper lists.