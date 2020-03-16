Fantasy Football update: DeAndre Hopkins switched to Cardinals, David Johnson switched to Texans

When the NFL box office success that sent DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Cardinals was unveiled on Monday by David Johnson, a second-round pick and a future fourth-round pick, the world of football. Fantasy was not sure what to make of it. Why would Texans trade one of the best receivers in the league for so little? Does Johnson have any juice left? How will this affect Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Will Fuller V, Christian Kirk, and all the other skill players on these two teams?

We are here to help filter out the confusion and break the fantastic consequences of these movements. For coverage of all the latest NFL transfers and rumors, check out SN's live free agency tracker.

Fantasy Football Outlook: DeAndre Hopkins traded Cardinals

Hopkins has been the first All-Pro team for three consecutive seasons, and finished last year as the No. 9 fantasy WR in the standard leagues (No. 5 in the PPR leagues). At 27, he's well established as one of the best receivers in soccer, so it's surprising that Texans get rid of him. He's on his way to Arizona anyway, and as much as it pains him to see him away from Deshaun Watson, he landed in a great spot with an uptempo team lacking a true No. 1 receiver.

Last season, Arizona threw 20 more passes than Houston despite running 325 fewer plays overall. Arizona's career-pass ratio of 41.7-58.3 leaned noticeably more toward the pass than Houston's (44.8-55.2), and while some of that had to do with the quality of the two teams, it seems clear that Hopkins will have more opportunities with Arizona. His QB game doesn't seem to be that good, but Kyler Murray made great strides last year and he certainly has the talent to be on par with Watson in the near future.

With Hopkins, third-year pinch catcher Christian Kirk and longtime veteran Larry Fitzgerald, the Cardinals suddenly boast of a talented catcher corps that can thrive on a consistent QB game. Fitzgerald will likely continue to step back on the relevance of fantasy, but Hopkins and Kirk can work together as Hopkins and Will Fuller V.

& # 39; Nuk should compete for the league leadership in receptions on Arizona's rhythmic offense, and even with a slight downgrade in the QB game, he can put up fantasy stats similar to what he did in Houston. Expect him to be a first-round bordering selection again this year, with a slight improvement in the PPR leagues. His presence also greatly increases the value of Murray, who will likely be one of the top five selected QBs, possibly the top three. Kirk can function as a borderline WR2 / 3 that will be recruited in the first intermediate rounds.

Fantasy Football Outlook: David Johnson Changed Texans

Johnson had his disappointing third season in a row last year, although it didn't start that way. During the first six games, Johnson averaged 102.2 total yards per game and scored five touchdowns. But his back and ankle injuries basically left Johnson out of service until week 10, and after that, Arizona decided to let Kenyan Drake handle most of RB's loads.

Now the 28-year-old has a fresh start in Houston, where Carlos Hyde, now a free agent, revitalized his career last season (1,070 yards, 4.4 yards per carry). If he is healthy, Johnson should be able to do at least what Hyde did last year, and given his superior receiving ability, he could stay on the field longer and eat Duke Johnson Jr.'s 44 receptions. "If he's healthy." It's a big concern at this point in Johnson's career, but it would be foolish to just dismiss it. It looks like his 2016 monster was a long time ago, but he's finally on a more balanced offense with a better career scheme, and that could do wonders for his final stat line.

Looking ahead to next season, Johnson will likely be seen as an RB2 / FLEX boundary, as concerns about his inefficiency (3.6 yards per carry since the beginning of 2017) and health will be justified. But all things being equal, he landed in a pretty good spot for his talent. If switching Hopkins is a sign that Houston wants to be even more balanced on offense, that could mean big things for Johnson.

As for the rest of the offense, it's hard to see how this move helps. Watson plans to take a small step back, but given his mobility and Russell Wilson's ability to put up statistics apparently no matter what, we're not too concerned. Will Fuller V will have a chance to be more than just a big game threat, but he will have to stay one piece to really ascend to the WR2 that many will undoubtedly link him to next fall. Kenny Stills will be properly classified as WR3, and Keke Coutee and Jordan Akins / Darren Falls will also be interesting sleepers for next year, depending on who else is acquiring the Titans.