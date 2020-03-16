Families adapt to students receiving homeschooling – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) Homeroom has now taken on a different meaning for more than 700,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, as in-person lessons have been suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Throughout the Los Angeles area, parents are becoming teachers and living rooms have become classrooms.
"We established a daily schedule," said Jenna Schwartz. “I think the key is to try not to do too much. Be kind to yourself.
Schwartz, a former teacher, said she acknowledges the stress that some parents can experience in the absence of formal training.
“Teachers go to school and get credentials for a reason. It's hard."
LAUSD has partnered with PBS to provide lessons through its broadcast.
- PBS SoCal (daytime programming from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-K to 2North Dakota grade)
- KLCS-TV (Daytime programming would highlight content from Pre-K to 12th grade 6 a.m. at 6 p.m. with additional educational programming in the afternoon)
- KCET (daytime programming: 9th grade through 12th grade)
Beyond learning, LAUSD superintendent Austin Beutner says the district has been working with the Red Cross to develop a plan to deliver food to students who depend on school-provided meals.
The district is still working on creating family resource centers, expected to open Wednesday, that will provide places for students to eat and study safely.
"We are a community organization," said Beutner. "We want to let them know that we are there for them."
All district employees will continue to be paid while schools are closed.