Families adapt to students receiving homeschooling – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) Homeroom has now taken on a different meaning for more than 700,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, as in-person lessons have been suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout the Los Angeles area, parents are becoming teachers and living rooms have become classrooms.

"We established a daily schedule," said Jenna Schwartz. “I think the key is to try not to do too much. Be kind to yourself.

Schwartz, a former teacher, said she acknowledges the stress that some parents can experience in the absence of formal training.

“Teachers go to school and get credentials for a reason. It's hard."

LAUSD has partnered with PBS to provide lessons through its broadcast.

  • PBS SoCal (daytime programming from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-K to 2North Dakota grade)
  • KLCS-TV (Daytime programming would highlight content from Pre-K to 12th grade 6 a.m. at 6 p.m. with additional educational programming in the afternoon)
  • KCET (daytime programming: 9th grade through 12th grade)

Beyond learning, LAUSD superintendent Austin Beutner says the district has been working with the Red Cross to develop a plan to deliver food to students who depend on school-provided meals.

The district is still working on creating family resource centers, expected to open Wednesday, that will provide places for students to eat and study safely.

"We are a community organization," said Beutner. "We want to let them know that we are there for them."

All district employees will continue to be paid while schools are closed.

