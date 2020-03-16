Failed Docs Hear about Real-World Alum Uniboob: Watch

Botched it's back!
In this clip from the series' upcoming comeback (to air Monday, April 13 at 9:00 p.m.), Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif meet a new patient, who knows a thing or two about reality shows. Specifically, medical experts sit down with Flora Alekseyeun, who starred famous The real world.
Unfortunately, Flora's appearance in Botched it is due to "a very complicated breast problem,quot;. When quickly detected by Dr. Nassif, Flora confronts Symmastia, also known as "uniboob,quot;.
"According to Flora's photos, he has a very significant Symmastia, which is a communication between the left and right chest pockets," Dr. Dubrow details in a confessional.
As Flora has had several operations, Dr. Dubrow wonders why the uniboob has still not been fixed. Therefore, famous doctors call Flora for consultation.
As he walked towards his meeting with the Botched documents, Flora points out that she is "at the 10th power of anxiety,quot; as she is concerned that they cannot help her. During her session, Flora jokes that "stupidity,quot; led to her decision to undergo breast implant surgery.
"I said, 'I want it! I want it! I want it,'" reflects the former MTV star. "And after having the baby, my chest looked like it could feed the world, and something else."
This apparently led to a second procedure where everything tightened. According to Flora, she soon realized that her breasts "started to square."
"The doctor said, 'Flora, I'm not going to cut you again, because I can't put you at risk for more complications,'" he recalls. "Of course, that went in one ear and out the other."
As Flora says, after getting a second opinion, she underwent a third surgery and faced disastrous results. During a fourth attempt to fix her breasts, Flora notes that she received "moonlight," but that meant that she received twilight anesthesia.
Unfortunately, a few months later, Flora's breasts began to pass into Symmastia. Of course, Dr. Dubrow is surprised to learn that the attempt to fix the uniboob was made under twilight anesthesia.
"When I first became a plastic surgeon, Symmastia considered itself immovable. Later, the community of plastic surgeons gained enough experience to consider it partially repairable, under certain circumstances." Heather DubrowThe husband concludes. "The news reaches Flora's doctor, twilight anesthesia is not one of those circumstances, because, number one, it's incredibly painful and number two, it's really difficult to do when the patient is awake."
Will the doctors be able to help Flora? For that answer, be sure to watch Season 6 return this April!