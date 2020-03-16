Failed Docs Hear about Real-World Alum Uniboob: Watch

Botched it's back!

In this clip from the series' upcoming comeback (to air Monday, April 13 at 9:00 p.m.), Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif meet a new patient, who knows a thing or two about reality shows. Specifically, medical experts sit down with Flora Alekseyeun, who starred famous The real world.

Unfortunately, Flora's appearance in Botched it is due to "a very complicated breast problem,quot;. When quickly detected by Dr. Nassif, Flora confronts Symmastia, also known as "uniboob,quot;.

"According to Flora's photos, he has a very significant Symmastia, which is a communication between the left and right chest pockets," Dr. Dubrow details in a confessional.

As Flora has had several operations, Dr. Dubrow wonders why the uniboob has still not been fixed. Therefore, famous doctors call Flora for consultation.

As he walked towards his meeting with the Botched documents, Flora points out that she is "at the 10th power of anxiety,quot; as she is concerned that they cannot help her. During her session, Flora jokes that "stupidity,quot; led to her decision to undergo breast implant surgery.