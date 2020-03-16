Explore the 3 newest new businesses in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

February 18, 2020

Did the coronovirus catch you inside and tired of macaroni and cheese or ramen? Take a look at these places to get your next delivery. From a cocktail bar to a place in India, read on to see the newest places to open in the city.

New at 9215 E. Jefferson Ave. in English Village is Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails, a cocktail bar, and a New American place, offering desserts and more. It's been a welcome addition to the neighborhood with four stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Look for buffalo cauliflower and a kale Caesar salad on the menu. Combine it with a beer or a cocktail.

Stroll down 9310 Woodward Ave. and you will find Cellular Repair Center, a new mobile phone repair place, offering cell phones and cell phone accessories. According to the website, the place has multiple locations in Michigan.

As stated on the company's Facebook page, "Cellular Repair Center, Inc. specializes in mobile phones and electronic repairs. Our goal is to provide quality service at an exceptional price."

A newcomer to Midtown, Detroit Masala is a Halal Indian place located at 4154 Third Ave. It currently has a four-star rating of 17 reviews on Yelp. The menu features items like butter chicken, biryani, and fish masala.

