Explore 3 popular places in downtown Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

February 24, 2020

With Covid-19, many bars, restaurants and venues have had to reduce meal times. However, it seems that taking orders can still happen. Therefore, we recommend that you call ahead before going to your favorite place and use your best judgment to stay healthy and safe.

Looking to discover all that Midtown has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by exploring its most popular local businesses, from a Chinese restaurant to a pastry shop.

Hoodline put the numbers together to find the best places to visit in Midtown, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on to see the results.

Topping the list is the cocktail bar and The Peterboro Chinese restaurant. Located at 420 Peterboro St., it is the neighborhood's highest rated business, with four stars out of 319 reviews on Yelp. Peterboro serves Asian roast beef, pork lo mein, sesame chicken, and more. Try the Cool Hand Luke cocktail with gin, grapefruit, lemon, coconut, rose water, and orange water.

Next up is New American and the Selden Standard breakfast and brunch spot, offering sandwiches and more, located at 3921 Second Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 1,107 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Look for grilled ribeye, seafood stew, yogurt panna cotta, and more on the menu.

Pastry / patisserie For the Love of Sugar, featuring coffee, tea, and macarons, is another top pick. Yelpers gives the business, located at 100 Erskine St., 4.5 stars out of 292 reviews. For the Love of Sugar offers vegan tuxedo cake, birthday cake lattes, Oreo cheesecake, and more.

