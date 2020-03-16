Exclusive: Vasan Bala to direct Hindi adaptation of The Phantom



Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan, star of Mard Ko Dard, Nahi Hota directed by Vasan Bala was a surprise success. The film did well at the box office and even received positive reviews. After Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, our sources inform us that the director has started working on a new project that will be a science fiction movie. Apparently it will be the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood movie The Phantom, directed by Simon Wincer. According to our sources, the film will be released in the middle of this year and pre-production is currently in full swing.



The cast of the film has yet to be locked, but Ronnie Screvwala's RSVP films will produce the project for the director as. Keep watching this space for more information on Bollywood.