Eva Marcille fans criticize Kenya Moore, accusing her of playing the victim

Eva Marcille was telling her fans the other day to watch Bravo TV for a new episode of her favorite series, RHOA. Many people jumped to the comments and complained about Kenya Moore, accusing her of being the victim all the time, while victimizing other women.

In other news related to Eva, her baby dad Kevin McCall has no plans to stop fighting with her anytime soon.

Anyway, here is her post on social media:

‘So what do you think of the east coast? West Coast is preparing for a new episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta on @bravotv 🌻 ’Eva captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Kenya always thinks that it can cast shadow but cannot bear it when someone calls it. She knows she was shading Cynthia! "

A commenter wrote: ‘She was just pulling her leg, she is an Aquarius ♒ they like to try and they are very sarcastic people because they are the brains of the zodiac like an air sign. It's still gone with the fabulous wind for me. Also wake up people who need to find some drama to make a big deal out of it and Kenya is an easy target to be the scapegoat ❤️ ’

Someone said: ‘Kenya is toxic and it was very bleak for her supposed sister. Don't blame him for being an Aquarium. She definitely crossed the line. HOWEVER, I agree that she is an easy target to start having trouble with the other girls because she is messy, mean and miserable. "

Another follower said something interesting: pre @prettyroccan fun. I have 5 Aquarius people in my circle and they do not exhibit these traits. Kenya is just miserable. I could never do that to my friend and sister in private, much less on national television. "

One commenter agreed and posted this: "Yes, I can't handle Kenya playing the victim when she victimizes others," and one commenter posted: "I think they should send Kenya to pack up and give Tanya a peach."

Ad

Did you see RHOA last night?



Post views:

0 0