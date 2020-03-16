Europe moves towards total blockade of coronavirus | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML2ce3969f6c59e23458a004d9f0191c8011% %MINIFYHTML2ce3969f6c59e23458a004d9f0191c8012%

Millions of people across Europe self-isolate or face mandatory blockades, border closings and bans at public gatherings.

Deserted streets and seats available on the usually crowded, peak-hour public transport are becoming commonplace as the continent sinks amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic responsible for thousands of deaths worldwide.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML2ce3969f6c59e23458a004d9f0191c8013% %MINIFYHTML2ce3969f6c59e23458a004d9f0191c8014%

On Monday, the European Union executive proposed a 30-day ban on incoming travel to the block for foreigners to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML2ce3969f6c59e23458a004d9f0191c8015% %MINIFYHTML2ce3969f6c59e23458a004d9f0191c8016%

"The fewer trips, the more we can contain the virus. Therefore … I propose that heads of state and government introduce temporary restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU," said the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. "These travel restrictions must be in effect for an initial period of 30 days, but can be extended as needed."

An anxious continent

More than 1,000 soldiers have been deployed on the streets of Spain, as ministers warned that the nation's state of emergency would likely have to extend on the first business day of closure.

"Obviously we will have to extend this situation … in 15 days I don't think we can win this battle," Transportation Minister José Luis Abalos told RNE radio.

In Madrid, police fined 199 people and arrested one person for breaking the quarantine, Mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida told state television TVE.

In Austria, the police were ordered to go to playgrounds to disperse groups of five or more, while Vienna tried to narrow its borders starting Tuesday.

France and Germany have agreed to close their border to all but essential crossings, while Paris' world-famous cafes and restaurants have served their latest customers for the foreseeable future. Food shops remain open in France, and food deliveries are also allowed, but air, train and coach services between cities have been reduced.

In Greece, officials announced on Monday that all stores except supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, service stations and food delivery services would be closed. Anyone arriving from abroad will be quarantined for two weeks to fight the coronavirus.

Greece had already canceled mass gatherings and closed bars, restaurants, playgrounds and gyms. So far, the country has reported 331 confirmed cases of infections and four deaths. Health authorities expect the number of infections to increase.

Latvia, meanwhile, is preparing to close its borders from midnight on Monday night.

"The main objective is to do everything possible to prevent more people from getting sick with the coronavirus," said Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins. Latvians and foreigners with residency rights in Latvia will be able to enter the country, and tourists will be able to leave after the deadline, he said.

Russia, which has stopped most flights to and from European cities, will also stop trains to and from Latvia from Tuesday, having previously suspended international train services with Ukraine and Moldova.

Switzerland on Monday canceled a session of its national parliament, crisis talks held by the government and the Swiss stock market plummeted as new coronavirus cases accelerated.

A reported increase of some 840 new infections on Sunday brought the total number of cases in Switzerland and neighboring Liechtenstein to 2,200, a jump of more than 50 percent in a single day, indicating that the spread of the disease is intensifying. Of the total cases, 1,563 are confirmed.

The main goal is to do everything possible to prevent more people from getting sick with the coronavirus. Krisjanis Karins, Prime Minister of Latvia

Switzerland, wedged between severely affected neighbors France, Italy and Germany, has called the outbreak a "special situation,quot;, transferring more power to the federal government to enact measures to protect its 8.6 million residents. Bern, which last week made more than $ 10 billion available for financial aid amid the crisis, still has room to step up the request.

The Swiss government closed schools across the country for weeks, introduced border controls, and severely curbed meetings and events as part of efforts to protect, in particular, older residents who are at high risk.

After a series of emergency meetings, the canton of Geneva on Monday ordered the closure of bars, restaurants, religious services and temporarily banned prostitution, which is legal in the country.

The UK is taking a different approach for most other nations in its attempt to balance the spread of the virus with its health care capacity, although Downing Street said plans to ration food would not be included in the emergency legislation. proposed by the government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman told the BBC that retailers were taking "all necessary steps,quot; to ensure there was a continuous supply of food, while Environment Secretary George Eustice would meet with major supermarkets. Monday.

Finance in free fall

European stocks plummeted to the 2012 lows on Monday, with drastic monetary easing by global central banks by failing to reassure investors about mounting economic damage.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 7.9 percent, with markets in France and Spain leading the losses as the two countries joined Italy in enforcing a national blockade.

Airlines and vacation operators, including TUI, EasyJet, the owner of British-Airways, IAG, and Air France: KLM were among the biggest declines in the STOXX 600 when the pandemic stopped world travel.

The broader travel and leisure index fell more than 12.6 percent. Europe's fear indicator jumped to a record 91.78.

"Everyone is looking at the measures taken in terms of limiting (social) activity, which currently exceeds any stimulus," said Bas van Geffen, an analyst at the ECB at Rabobank.

"Although they are providing as much liquidity as they can, we are currently seeing a supply shock that is hindering production. And we are seeing consumers less willing to spend or even, with stores closed, they cannot spend."

Fiat-Chrysler, the giant automaker, suspends production for two weeks at its European plants, while budget airline Ryanair is preparing to land much of its fleet.

Signs of hope?

Lombardy, the region of northern Italy that has taken the biggest blow from Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak, shows the first signs of a possible slowdown in the spread, its governor said Monday.

The densely populated region, which includes the financial capital of Italy, Milan, has seen 1,218 deaths. Of these, 252 were recorded between Saturday and Sunday, the highest number to date.

Across Italy, there were 368 new deaths from the COVID-19 outbreak on Sunday, easily the highest daily number recorded in any country, including China.

But despite the increase in deaths, Governor Attilio Fontana said he saw some reason for optimism in the data, as the new cases appeared to be increasing less rapidly than a few days earlier.

"I have not yet seen today's statistics, but … we can see some small steps forward," he told Radio 1.

"The increase (in coronavirus cases) is not a sharp increase as it was two or three days ago. Hopefully it is the beginning of a trend reversal, I mean in a whisper, this could be the beginning of a trend reversal "he said on the Centocitta show.

But Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that the outbreak was still getting worse throughout Italy:

"Scientists tell us that the outbreak has not reached its peak; these weeks will be the riskiest."