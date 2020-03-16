Erica Mena supports husband Safaree's new music and can't stop listening to "parasites,quot; during the virus outbreak

Erica Mena and her husband Safaree don't care about the coronavirus pandemic, and the world had to deal with these days. Safaree believes in various conspiracy theories, and Erica is confident that there are all kinds of other world problems more tragic than this.

On the other hand, looking at what has been happening around the world, there is definitely a huge problem that is affecting all nations, and it is not something to ignore.

Anyway, here is Erica's message of support for her husband.

Many enemies hated the comments to criticize Safaree's music and Erica's support.

Someone said: iste Sad how some people come here to make fun of her by supporting their own husband! All of you very sad. Keep going up, Safaree! "

One commenter wrote, "No thanks, but you can show us the baby though," and another fan said, "Girl, tell him to take action or something."

Someone else posted this: "Yes, that's a no for me dawg … respectfully."

A follower posted: "Watching some of these comments is crazy … some people are really miserable, but I support you and your husband and their music is a GREAT PERIOD … fu * k what these enemies have to say 🔥❤️ "

Another follower posted the following message: "Just because you support him, man, I'm going to listen."

Safaree recently shared a post on his social media account, Twitter, in which he joked about the virus issue, and many fans criticize him for not taking things more seriously.

Another follower also criticized Safaree and said: "It is a stupid comment." there are victims, my Italy is blocked due to the coronavirus, the companies are having great financial problems, the nurses and doctors are not taking breaks and are working continuously for us, we cannot even leave. have a little respect, thanks. "

Ad

Many people criticized Safaree for this ignorant comment.



Post views:

3