Erica Dixon's twin babies, Eryss and Embrii, appear in viral video where one girl sings while the other cries: "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,quot; fans applaud her for the way he handled her

It seems that the two daughters of Erica Dixon have been facing each other recently, despite their young age. Dixon wasted no time in sharing details of the minor incident online, much to the delight of many of his fans.

While some questioned whether it is appropriate for a mother to post so much about her children's lives, it seems that most agreed with her, and were happy to see more images of her beautiful children.

The problem apparently came down to the musical aspirations of one of the girls, Eryss. His sister, Embrii, did not share his great enthusiasm and made it clear at one point that Dixon managed to capture on camera.

Dixon, who shares a teenage daughter with Lil Scrappy, was joking with the two girls about the fact that Embrii was trying to silence her sister from singing, and it seemed that everything was done in a good mood.

It didn't take long for Dixon fans to start posting their own comments on the situation, claiming they loved what was happening, and pointing out that it was a beautiful moment that Dixon was fortunate enough to be able to capture on camera.

Many also noted that the two girls were obviously well-behaved and that they only had a few minor issues due to the age they were going through.

One fan replied, “🤣🤣🤣 I remember my twins doing something similar !!! Jayden (boy) was the cry baby while his sister Jaloni was calm! She was also a bully! She would take his bottle and he would go crazy. It got to a point where he would offer it to her first! LOL!

Another supporter of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star wrote: "The fact that she doesn't stop singing is too cute." Wow, I applaud you! I imagine when they both cry at the same time! Omg, I would start crying myself hahaha, I love it. "

This person stated, "I see your hand is full. They are adorable ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍

OMG I applaud you. It seems to be spoiled. "

This sponsor stated: "Wooo … bless the Lord !!!! I'm glad God gave me only one and not two. 💖 Sing, baby, SING !!!!"

With all of that in mind, it doesn't seem like Dixon has been loosening up on her duties as a mother, and it actually seems like she's done an excellent job managing her two daughters so far.



