English Moeen Ali enjoys cricket again, excited by the T20 World Cup | Cricket News

Moeen Ali smiled during England's tour of South Africa earlier this year.

Moeen Ali admitted to having lost his love for cricket after a tough 2019, but he is enjoying the game again and hopes to contribute to England, as Saj Sadiq discovered during the Pakistan Super League …

A handful of fans generally outnumbered by security personnel, some applause as players motivated themselves to compete in Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah and a solo trip back to the hotel.

That was the experience of the Pakistan Super League for most of the participants. While the financial rewards made it worthwhile, the thirst for appreciation from a savvy crowd was largely untested by the absence of atmosphere in PSL editions being played at Pakistan's de facto home in the desert.

All of that, however, changed this year. The Pakistan Super League came home and it was a wonderful show, despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Powered by the unmatched talent of local players and complemented by a number of experienced foreign cricketers, the fifth edition of the PSL has produced some impressive performances.

Englishman Moeen Ali, who has been an integral part of the Multan Sultans franchise, says that PSL is exactly the type of Twenty20 League that a cricket player needs to broaden his horizons.

Moeen returned to England side in February

"The experience of playing on the PSL has been really good. The standard of cricket is very high and it tests you as a cricket player, which is exactly what you need," he said.

"The crowd has been great and there is not much better for a cricket player than to be playing in front of full houses that support both teams."

"While the current restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus are understandable, it was great that the tournament was held entirely in Pakistan. I really enjoyed it, it was fun, the Multan Sultans boys are a great group and the whole experience was incredible . "

The PSL's ability to attract foreign cricket players is important in helping to rebuild Pakistan's reputation for cricket as a viable tourist destination, and, as Moeen explained, security that can sometimes seem stifling is a necessary component of that goal.

"I didn't have many opportunities to travel around Pakistan away from the PSL, other than visiting a couple of places," Moeen said. "Obviously, security has been very tight, which is logical. In general, we've been in hotels, which is the case most of the time on many of the tours, but it has been fine."

Captain Birmingham Phoenix during the inaugural issue of The Hundred this summer.

"It's understandable that the organizers don't want anything to go wrong, but it's fine and we knew that before we signed up to play at PSL."

Moeen may be playing on the PSL to broaden his professional experience, but there is no doubt that he has a soft spot for the cricket-crazy country due to his Pakistani heritage.

He said: "While I appreciate the broader impact of being a foreign player playing in Pakistan on PSL, my focus should be on cricket and realizing that you are playing very competitive and high level cricket. But wherever Go Pakistan, people thank us for coming here, which is very moving and heartwarming.

"Obviously the fans want results, but for Pakistan cricket and fans it's not just about the results, it's more about having the entire PSL played in Pakistan."

So can the presence of 15 English cricketers on PSL be the driving force that will eventually result in a full tour of Pakistan by England after many years?

Moeen was part of the England World Cup winning team

"I think there will definitely be talks between the ECB and the PCB about England touring Pakistan at some point in the future, but it is very difficult to predict what will happen and how those talks will unfold," Moeen said.

"I am sure that the ECB will ask players like me who participate in the PSL about our experience of playing in Pakistan. Perhaps in a few years a tour of Pakistan through England can happen. We all want International Grillo to return to Pakistan.

"It is better for the game of cricket in Pakistan and better for the world of cricket if international cricket is played regularly in Pakistan. Pakistani players want to play in front of their own fans on a regular basis and it is important to the world of cricket. See the return of international cricket to Pakistan on a regular basis. It will be surprising to see the return of international cricket to Pakistan. "

Moeen's importance to England in shorter formats has never really been in doubt, but its recent form in Evidence has been inconsistent.

The 32-year-old last played a Test during the 2019 Ashes, before being eliminated by the rest of the series. He then took a break from Testing, apparently to take time to help him regain his interest in the game's longest format.

1:46 Moeen told Sky Sports he hoped they would drop him into the ashes after feeling 'burned'. by the test cricket. Moeen told Sky Sports he hoped they would drop him into the ashes after feeling 'burned'. by the test cricket.

"I really enjoyed the break from test cricket, and it has been nice to focus on white ball cricket and play in some leagues around the world," he said. "The pressure had turned into hard work and too much, and I think it was the right decision to take that break from red ball cricket."

"I needed to recharge my batteries and regain my hunger for the game. It had gotten to a point where I had almost lost interest in cricket, the game, the warm-up, it was becoming something I was doing every day and I just needed that free time to work on my game.

"I had a talk with (England coach) Chris Silverwood and Joe Root about the test series in Sri Lanka and I told them I just wanted a little more time outside of red ball cricket to give me extra time to make sure that I was ready for test cricket, instead of running when I wasn't ready. It was my own decision not to be available.

"Joe Root and Chris Silverwood were great about it, they fully supported my decision and were very understanding. They just want to make sure that when it's available for test cricket it's completely ready. You can't play test cricket when you're mentally tired, I that I was, and you have to be 100 percent when you play Test cricket and that is my goal when it becomes available again.

"Test cricket is still an option for me, but the temptation to play white ball cricket is also an option, which would see me playing in twenty20 leagues around the world and playing world cups and in shorter formats. for England. "

Moeen has played 60 tests for England, scoring 2,782 runs and taking 181 wickets

"Test cricket is the highest form of the game, but I have to admit that the temptation to play white ball cricket alone is definitely there for me. It was great to play again for England in South Africa. It is always great to be playing formats white ball for England, it's always a lot of fun and we play really good cricket.

"Playing in the white ball format for England has never been a problem and it was great to be back among the boys and it obviously helped prepare me for the Twenty20 World Cup. I feel like I have again enjoyed playing cricket again, which was not the case not too long ago. "

Moeen has served England well, playing for his country 190 times since his debut in 2014, and he feels that the accusations about his level of commitment have been totally unnecessary.

"Some of the criticism I have received has been unfair and has made me a scapegoat several times, which seemed very harsh to me," he said. "But you have to keep going, I've gotten over it and I'm ready to come back stronger and you just have to accept criticism sometimes, even though you may feel it's unfair.

"It is difficult for today's cricket player to play in all formats. It is great that you end up playing a lot of cricket and a lot of games for your country, but at the same time it is very physically hard and everything you want to play all the time, there is a danger of exhaustion and loss of interest, which is where I was.

The 32-year-old says he was not ready to return to the England test team for the now postponed tour of Sri Lanka.

"Some people will say 'it is what it is, just keep going', but it becomes difficult to perform under pressure all the time and it is mentally draining. It is even more difficult when you have a family, you travel the world, all year long. You need that free time, you need that break from the game. "

Being part of the 2019 England World Cup winning team was a highlight for Moeen and he is looking forward to the T20 World Cup and potentially the Ashes 2021-22 in Australia.

He said: "I have a few goals in mind. Winning the next twenty Twenty20 World Cups is definitely a goal for me. Winning trophies is what you want as a cricket player and I am no different.

"England is a fantastic white ball unit and we have a number of great cricketers who could leave a legacy in white ball formats. And who knows, ashes could be a target, too. We will have to see." "