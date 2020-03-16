Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers shows off the result of her epic training sessions with this photo of her toned figure

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers made headlines recently as the 24-year-old social media influencer took to Instagram on Monday to share some advice on how she achieved her envious figure.

Hailie organized her instructions into four video clips, in which she talked about four types of exercises she regularly did: "V-crunches," "the alternating razor crunch of one leg," the "V-turn,quot; and the "reverse crunch."

According to the "Rap God,quot; interpreter's daughter, the V-crunches had to be performed in 3 sets with 20 repetitions, and the alternate single-leg razor crunches required three sets with ten repetitions for each leg, the V-turns. sit – 3 sets with 15 repetitions per side, and the reverse contraction had to be done in 3 sets of 10 times each.

In her videos, Hailie preferred to feel comfortable while presenting her training regimen because she appeared in a simple but practical outfit.

For the occasion, Hailie was wearing a short white T-shirt, black leggings, and her hair was covered in a blue baseball cap.

It seems that the social media influencer knows how to fulfill the wishes of her impressive fandom, as she allegedly published the videos of the abdominal exercises after asking her followers.

Earlier this month, Hailie announced on Instagram that she would be sharing videos of her training sessions again, but she was open to ideas from her fans about what kind of exercises they wanted to see.

This is not the first time that Eminem's daughter uses Instagram to share her training routines, as she did a couple of times in 2019.

One fan said: “You look a lot like your father; It's weird💕💕 I love your animal print outfits. You are beautiful 😍💕 and stay safe! ”

Another commenter shared: "There is something in you that is beyond your beauty. It is something that we cannot see only with our eyes but with the eyes of the soul. I think there is the beauty of your soul. Idk, I thought about this photo last night. Don't think I'm a fool (I'm crazy, but I'm telling the truth) hahaha. 😊🤗 "

Ad

The young woman is slowly building her own niche on social media, completely independent of her father's enormous reach and celebrity.



Post views:

0 0