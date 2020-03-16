Ellen Pompeo sends a message of thanks to healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLd79f2b53508c4ab99a487ebac34e91c011% %MINIFYHTMLd79f2b53508c4ab99a487ebac34e91c012%

Through a candid post she shared on social media, the actress from & # 39; Grey's Anatomy & # 39; thanks the doctors, nurses, and those on the front line of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ellen Pompeo He contacted doctors, nurses, and emergency service workers on social media to share his thanks in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Covid-19 outbreak has wreaked havoc around the world, with television shows, movies and music concerts closing, and people stockpiling products for fear of a global crash.

While the outbreak has recorded more than 145,000 cases of the disease, resulting in more than 5,400 deaths since it began in December (2019), hospitals continue to treat patients and the "Grey's Anatomy"Star thanked those on the front line in a heartfelt post.

"These are my nurses and doctors and the entire health worker appreciation position," began the 50-year-old man. "Many of us have the privilege of quarantining and isolating ourselves and trying to stay healthy, and none of you have that privilege. You all have to be on the front lines of this thing and of what is certainly bad now, but you definitely know it. It will get worse in the next two weeks. "

She added: "So this is just me and my family for all of you to thank. We appreciate you, we love you. Stay safe. Nurses move, doctors rock and anyone who works in a hospital or health-care industry, rocks. "

Ellen, who plays Dr. Meredith Gray in "Grey's Anatomy," recently became the last original cast member on the show. Justin Chambers signed as Alex Karev in the drama earlier this month.