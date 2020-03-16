East Bay Regional Park District facilities to close until mid-April – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML230db617428f6d1db74257dbdd4c72f111% %MINIFYHTML230db617428f6d1db74257dbdd4c72f112%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Many facilities in the East Bay Regional Park District, including all visitor centers and rental facilities, will be closed until April 12 to protect the public from possible exposure to COVID-19, the Sunday park district officials.

The closings went into effect at 5 p.m. Sunday and affect all EBRPD visitor centers, camps, swimming facilities, all programs and internal rental facilities. All regional parks and trails, except those listed below, will remain open to the public.

EBRPD officials are reminding visitors to prepare by bringing your own source of water and hand sanitizer.

Here is a complete list of facility closings that are in effect until mid-April:

All visitor centers

Ardenwood Historic Farm (Fremont), Big Break Visitor Center (Oakley), Black Diamond Mines Visitor Center (Antioch), Coyote Hills Visitor Center (Fremont), Crown Beach Crab Cove Visitor Center (Alameda), Garin Barn (Hayward), Sunol Visitor Center (Sunol), Tilden Botanical Garden, Environmental Education Center And Little Farm (Berkeley).

All internal rental facilities

Brazilian Room in Tilden Park (Berkeley), Shoreline Room in Martin Luther King, Jr. Shoreline (Oakland), Fern Cottage in Kennedy Grove (El Sobrante), Beach House in Lake Temescal (Oakland).

All programs, paid or free.

This includes all school programs, recreational programs, and naturalist-led programs.

All the camps

Anthony Chabot and Del Valle (current campers will move out before 3/16/20 at 11am)

All bathroom facilities.

Contra Loma, Cull Canyon, Don Castro, Lake Anza in Tilden, Lake Temescal, Pool in the Robert Regional Park, Quarry Lakes

“We understand that nature is a great place to exercise and rejuvenate the mind, body and soul, especially in times of crisis. A walk on a trail, around your neighborhood or private patio provides a breath of fresh air and helps reduce stress and anxiety, ”said EBRPD.

The Park District says it sees more than 25 million annually in its 73 parks.