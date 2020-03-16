Donovan Mitchell speaks during isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Last week Donovan Mitchell was the second NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus. His teammate Rudy Gobert was the first, and his diagnosis sent shock waves throughout the league and to his fans.

On Monday, Donovan spoke to Robin Roberts via video chat while he was isolated to give an update on his condition.

When asked how he felt, he said, "I'm fine, things are fine. Only in isolation, I got a unique setup. I don't have a fever, no symptoms right now and I'm just blessed to be fine. Right now, the most important thing for me is to stay isolated and stay alone ”.

As I continued to assure him that he was fine, Donovan continued: “I have no symptoms, which is unique: when people ask me, I would say that if you told me that tomorrow I could play in a series of seven games, I would be ready to tie up. I am blessed to be able to be well. "

Although currently isolated, Donovan is still trying to do his part to help students in the Salt Lake community. He revealed that he is working in an association that will help provide students with meals while out of school due to the virus.

"I am working in partnership with the Salt Lake Granite School District, which are about 88 to 90 schools, about 66,000 children, who can only provide meals. That particular school district in Salt Lake City is home to some of the most vulnerable children, "he said.

Check out his full interview below:

Source: https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Culture/nba-star-isolation-coronavirus-symptoms-warning/story?id=69616230

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94