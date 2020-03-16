Donovan Mitchell says he is asymptomatic of coronavirus | NBA News

In the days since he tested positive for the new coronavirus, Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell says he has not experienced any symptoms of the pandemic.

Mitchell conducted his first public interview since testing positive for coronavirus on March 12, speaking with Robyn Roberts from ABC during the edition of March 16, Good morning america. In that interview, Mitchell repeatedly said that he showed no symptoms or signs of the virus and that he has been in quarantine since he was diagnosed.

"The most important thing for me is to stay in isolation and stay alone," said Mitchell. "I have no symptoms, which is a unique situation."

Mitchell's case came after his teammate, All-Star center Rudy Gobert, became the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the NBA on March 11. In addition to Mitchell, Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood, who faced Gobert in Utah on March 7 road victory: He also reportedly has coronavirus in the news that surfaced over the weekend.

In the Mitchell video, he said he feels "good,quot; and "taking the proper precautions,quot; in isolation.

"I am asymptomatic. I have no symptoms," Mitchell said in the Monday edition of Good morning america.

Before leaving a media session at Shootaround in Salt Lake City on the Monday before a game against Detroit that night, Gobert played all the recorders that were placed in front of him at a table, reporters covering the Jazz were using.

"You know, there isn't much we can do right now," Gobert said in that session when asked about how teams are dealing with the virus. And a minute later, before running out a side door, he touched all the recorders.

It is not known whether Gobert is responsible for Mitchell contracting the virus, or vice versa. On Friday, Gobert posted on social media to apologize for his actions and wrote: "I have been through so many emotions since I found out about my diagnosis … mainly fear, anxiety and shame. The first and most important thing is that I would like to talk I publicly apologize to people for putting me in danger. At the time, I had no idea that I was infected. "

Mitchell told him Good morning america I'd seen Gobert's posts and videos online. However, he said he needed some time to overcome his anger after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

"To be honest, it took me a while to cool off. I read what he said and listened to what he said. I'm glad it's okay, I'm glad it's going well," Mitchell said. . "I'm really happy, to be honest, Robyn, it's just that, I hate to say this, just two of us and it wasn't the whole party at the end of the day. Neither he nor I have children at home: I have some teammates who They have children, some staff members who have children at home. So I'm glad we were able to contain it as much as possible. "

Mitchell says he has spent his time in quarantine playing NBA 2K20, watching movies, and seeing highlights from himself from his college to his NBA days. However, none of those things reproduce the joy of playing games.

"I think as the world of basketball saw yesterday, some of the boys are seeing their old highlights," Mitchell said in the interview. "I've been doing a lot of it. I've seen myself in college, I've seen myself throughout the NBA … it's like bringing back good memories, but you miss the game. You miss playing in front of some of the best fans in the world in the NBA. "

Mitchell made it known during the "Good Morning America,quot; ​​interview that he would be helping pay for lunches in the Granite School District in Salt Lake City. The program, which the team announced Monday, will allow district students to get a free meal as schools participate in a shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we all navigate the challenges that have arisen with COVID-19, there are many people affected," MItchell said in a statement released by the team. "My mother's education career made me value children and the importance of academics, and I want to make sure that children can continue to eat while they cannot go to school.

"Our community is strong and unified, and to see how people have come together during this time I am proud to represent this great state."

Under this program, any child under the age of 19, including preschool-age children, may report to a designated location and eat free of charge. During regular school days, vulnerable students receive meals in programs funded largely by the federal government. This partnership between Mitchell and the Granite School District helps address service gaps while school is out of session and for students who generally do not qualify under federal guidelines.

The Granite School District is one of the largest in Utah, with 88 schools serving 67,730 students in Salt Lake City. Granite serves some of Utah's most vulnerable children, including a large population of refugee students.

