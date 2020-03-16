Donovan Mitchell first spoke of isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Not long ago, it was revealed that the NBA decided to suspend all games until further notice. This came after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now, there appear to be two Utah Jazz players who tested positive for COVID-19.

"Star guard Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus after it was announced that his teammate Rudy Gobert had tested positive on Wednesday, halting the NBA season," according to official news.

His teammate Rudy Gobert was the first case.

The Shade Room is here with more information, as Donovan is speaking for the first time since being isolated.

"On Monday, Donovan spoke to Robin Roberts via video chat while he was isolated to give an update on his condition," TSR said.

On Monday, Donovan spoke to Robin Roberts via video chat while he was isolated to give an update on his condition.

Donovan was asked how he felt and said, "I'm fine, things are fine. Only in isolation, I got a unique setup. I don't have a fever, no symptoms at the moment and I'm blessed to be fine. Right now, the most important thing for me is to remain in isolation. "

Someone believes that the whole issue of the coronavirus pandemic is too exaggerated: "Bruh, the media makes it seem like it is the Spanish flu."

A commenter posted this: Feliz Happy to see this! He doesn't want people to be scared if they are young and healthy, "and someone else said," He doesn't have a weak immune system, they're the only people he's affecting. "

Another follower wrote: "I'm glad that you stay positive despite what's going on," and someone else said, "You don't even know that your results were falsified for an agenda."

Many people were relieved to see that he was well and wished him the best and fastest recovery during this stressful time.



