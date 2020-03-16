Donald Glover's new album taken 12 hours after surprise release

%MINIFYHTML0f6d8855e8105af8a3c1d38ea77bb32611% %MINIFYHTML0f6d8855e8105af8a3c1d38ea77bb32612%

The 12-track untitled album, which includes a collaboration with Ariana Grande, was broadcast on the website of the & # 39; Atlanta & # 39; star on Sunday March 15 before it is removed.

Donald gloverThe new surprise album could no longer be found online. Less than 24 hours after the record of 12 tracks was made available for listening through a website called DonaldGloverPresents.com, hit-maker's untitled project "This Is America" ​​has been mysteriously removed.

The album release itself was hosted by a Twitter user who simply tweeted, "Donald Glover presents donaldgloverpresents.com." It was a reference to the website where the tracks were looped, as well as the title of Glover's association with Adidas. It was retweeted by his manager Fam Rothstein, whose account and retweet have been removed.

Released on Sunday, March 15, Glover's new album includes previously released tracks like "Feels Like Summer" from 2018, "Algorythm" and "Warlords" from 2019, which "Atlanta"starred live at Coachella 2019. He also has an unconfirmed collaboration with Ariana Grande in a song titled "Time" and with 21 wild in "Vibrate", which is also believed to have also appeared SZA.

A song from Glover's new album also reportedly included the appearance of one of his sons. In the scandal of "Don't worry about tomorrow (Violence)", you could hear the 36-year-old who is also known as Childish Gambino asking: "Who do you love? / Me?" To which her son replied: "Yes", before adding: "Mom and Hulalo. And Santa / and I love-and I love Roland / and I love myself."

The LP, which came out just over three years after the release of "Awaken, My Love!", Included titles such as "Little foot, big foot, get out of the way", "Why go to the party", "Under the sun " , "We Are We Are We Are", "Beautiful" and "Sweet Thang / Thank You".

Donald Glover Presents' website has not yet provided information on the removal or the album itself. Still, a black-and-white illustration of a large crowd gathering outdoors was released when the album was looped back on the website prior to removal.