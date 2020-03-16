Doctor's Note: Does ibuprofen make the coronavirus worse? The | Coronavirus pandemic

Do not take ibuprofen. That was the advice tweeted by the French health minister, Olivier Veran, a couple of days ago. Veran, who is also a qualified physician, wrote: "Anti-inflammatories (ibuprofen, cortisone …) could aggravate the infection. If you have a fever, take acetaminophen."

The infection he was talking about was, of course, COVID-19, the coronavirus that is causing fear and panic worldwide. He also added that if you take this type of anti-inflammatory medication regularly, you should seek the advice of a doctor.

Anti-inflammatories are important medications used by millions of people around the world to help treat pain, different types of arthritis, headaches, sore throats, and colds.

So why should we suddenly be cautious about using them?

Despite all of its beneficial effects, it has long been known that anti-inflammatories can have a depressing effect on parts of our immune system.

When it comes to taking them to help alleviate the symptoms of the common cold, we really don't have to worry about this slight but significant reduction in the strength of our immune system – we are very unlikely to develop complications from the common cold. they just die for it.

But we need our immune systems to function properly to fight the coronavirus and win.

When the virus enters the human body, it induces mild to severe respiratory problems, high fever, cough, and potentially multi-organ dysfunction, which can lead to death.

An early part of our body's immune response to such a virus is to release cells called mast cells, which form our first line of defense against the virus.

These are released very quickly from our respiratory tract: the nasal passage and the lining of the lungs.

When mast cells come in contact with the virus, they trigger a much greater immune response, which involves the release of inflammatory chemicals.

We need these inflammatory chemicals to help fight the virus in the medium and long term. It is the effectiveness of these chemicals that decides whether a person develops coronavirus complications or whether they fully recover.

If we take medications that dampen this immune response, such as ibuprofen, this can lead to our not fighting infection as effectively, which could lead to longer illness with an increased risk of complications.

Commonly used anti-inflammatories include ibuprofen, naproxen, diclofenac, and steroids like prednisolone.

Some people rely on these medications every day to help control crippling pain and long-term health conditions.

Anti-inflammatories are often the only type of medication that can be used with some health conditions, so any changes to taking them should be discussed with your doctor first.

For some, it will have to be a careful balance between managing the symptoms of their long-term health condition and the risk of the devastating effects of the coronavirus.

An alternative pain and fever medication may be acetaminophen or acetaminophen.

Acetaminophen is not an anti-inflammatory medication and can be used to effectively treat fever and mild to moderate pain, and therefore can be used safely to help treat fever associated with the coronavirus.

A common brand name for paracetamol is Panadol, while acetaminophen is widely sold as Tylenol.