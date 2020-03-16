Discord crashes with many unavailable servers

The popular Discord chat service is currently experiencing widespread server outages, taking many communities offline. Discord says that "it is investigating an issue where multiple Discord servers are not available."

If you are currently using Discord to chat or write with friends, family or coworkers then you are on an unaffected server, but please do not try to restart the application as many report that it cannot be loaded due to "server interruptions and major errors API ".

The Discord outage occurs just over an hour after the company revealed It has "increased capacity worldwide by more than 20 percent to ensure you can send text, video and voice chat seamlessly."

It's the second major chat app outage of the day, after Microsoft teams suffered intermittent issues throughout the day. Microsoft, Discord and many other web services are experiencing an increase in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. As more people stay indoors, they increasingly turn to vital communication apps and services to keep in touch with friends and family.