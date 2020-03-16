Diddy shows his gratitude to healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic

Diddy recently told people that it is important to be grateful for what they have every day. His followers appreciated the message he shared on his social media account.

While we are going crazy at home and fear and panic seem to be ruling the world these days amidst the coronavirus outbreak around the world, healthcare workers are battling the virus and caring for sick people.

Diddy knows how important these people are to humanity and how much they are risking their lives these days for the rest of us. He simply showed them his gratitude on social media with the post below.

Somoene said: "There is no bull here … High praise to these people at all times and especially during these times."

A commenter posted this: "@diddy, you are amazing posting this!" And someone else said, "Amen! Finally, someone is acknowledging how bad it is for us. #Cardiaccriticalcare."

One commenter wrote: Sí Yes, sure my sister is working double shifts now! She is so sweet, she wants everyone to be fine!

These people are on the front line these days, and they deserve all the prayers they can receive.

Another commenter said: ‘Thank you to all the people on the front line dealing with this virus for keeping my family and friends safe. May the good Lord protect you from all harm. Pray for the complete elimination of this deadly virus.

A doctor said, "We literally put ourselves at risk when we have children at home," but this will also happen. ❤️ Everyone safe! ’

Someone else posted this: Sí Yes! Thank you! 🤝 We really appreciate your effort and sacrifice! ❤️ ’

A follower posted: & # 39; Thank you for recognizing us and for our hard work & # 39 ;, and another Instagram installer said: & # 39; You already know in the Titanic movie how the ship sank, but the band kept playing .. This is how healthcare workers feel right now! & # 39;

Another doctor said, "You're welcome! Thanks for the recognition❤️ @ ididdy."

We should all be grateful to pharmacists and doctors for exposing ourselves for us.



