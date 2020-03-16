Diddy highlights the importance of being grateful for what you have

During these tragic times we live in these days, Diddy is teaching his fans how important it is to offer gratitude for what we have. He shared a message on his social media account for all his fans to see.

You can also check it out below, and you'll understand why people praised Diddy's wise words.

‘Thank you, GOD 🙏🏿 LOVE ❤️’ Diddy captioned his post on social media.

A follower said, "Every morning, as soon as I open my eyes, my words are thank you, God," and a commenter posted this: "Good lord for giving us a new day."

One of Diddy's fans got into the comments and said, "It's the first thing I say before I get out of bed." Thank you, "while another follower posted this:" Let your cup be full of love and overflow! "

Someone else wrote, "It is, and I thank you all day," and another follower posted, "That's correct! We're already winning! I'm in God's squad."

Another Instagram installer wrote the following message: "Prayers to everyone in the world,quot; God bless us all in the name of Jesus.

Someone else also agrees that what Diddy said is true: "Yes, realizing that we are being blessed by this life we ​​left behind."

Amid the coronavirus outbreak that the WHO proclaimed a pandemic a few days ago, Diddy received another encouraging message for his fans and social media followers.

Many people appreciate the fact that he is telling fans to look on the bright side of life during this difficult time.

More celebrities really support their fans these days and are trying to offer comfort to their fans and online followers during these difficult times.

It has been revealed that the best way to avoid becoming infected is to stay home, at least for those who can afford to do this.



