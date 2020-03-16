Did Lamar Odom and Noreaga almost hit the blows while filming 'Drink Champs'?

Drink Champs host Noreaga has Lamar Odom on the show as a recent guest, and in a snippet posted on podcast host social media: Odom and N.O.R.E. It seems they almost hit the blows.

At one point, Odom, who is dragging a lot, tells N.O.R.E. who feels "disrespected,quot;.

It is not clear why Odom says this. N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are trying to get to the bottom, but Odom seems to be too drunk for clarity, and EFN demands that the cameras be cut, but it seems that the cameras are still rolling.

During the show, guests drink and smoke while answering questions, but Odom has suffered from substance abuse problems in the past, admitting to having been addicted to sex and drugs in the past.

"I think everyone at least knows someone or someone in some way, shape, or fashion that suffers from addiction. So if I can help some people by simply telling my story, it will help me keep my head up," Odom said. Buzzfeed news in June.

"Even in my darkest moments," Odom continued. "I always try to walk with my head up."