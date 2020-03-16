Did Lamar Odom and Noreaga almost hit the blows while filming 'Drink Champs'?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Drink Champs host Noreaga has Lamar Odom on the show as a recent guest, and in a snippet posted on podcast host social media: Odom and N.O.R.E. It seems they almost hit the blows.

At one point, Odom, who is dragging a lot, tells N.O.R.E. who feels "disrespected,quot;.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here