Devin McCourty announces he will return to the Patriots

Patriots safety Devin McCourty will return to New England next season.

McCourty, one of 19 Patriots who made it to free agency this offseason, announced his decision Sunday night through his podcast, "Double Coverage," with his twin brother Jason.

"Latest news," said Devin. "I'm going to stay here in New England to play alongside this guy."

The Patriots took the team's option on Jason's contract earlier last week, ensuring the 33-year-old cornerback would return for next season.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL NetworkDevin signed a two-year contract worth $ 23 million. He has spent the 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots.