Detroit's top 3 beauty salons – Up News Info Detroit

February 25, 2020

%MINIFYHTML4b1982019765b619c8bdd900702654e713% %MINIFYHTML4b1982019765b619c8bdd900702654e714%

Are you looking to try the best beauty salons?

%MINIFYHTML4b1982019765b619c8bdd900702654e715% %MINIFYHTML4b1982019765b619c8bdd900702654e716%

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the best beauty salons in Detroit, using Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture the next time you're in the beauty salon market.

Now is your chance to catch up on the latest hotspots as consumer spending on health and beauty businesses tends to increase in the Detroit area in February, according to data on Womply's local business transactions, a software provider that helps small businesses get more feedback. Daily spending at Detroit-area health and beauty companies last year increased 21% in February from the previous month.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local events and trends in cities. The links included in this article can earn Hoodline a commission for clicks and transactions.

First on the list is Salon Detroit. Located at 660 Woodward Ave., Suite 104 Downtown, Hair, Nail Salon, and Hair Removal is Detroit's highest rated salon with 4.5 stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp.

Next up is the downtown Ezelli Beauty Salon, located at 89 Monroe St.. With four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the salon, nail salon, and waxing has proven to be a local favorite.

6 Salon, a downtown hair salon, nail salon, and waxing, is another well-liked place, with five stars out of 18 Yelp reviews. Head to 1441 Woodward Ave. to see for yourself

This story was automatically created using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more information on what we are doing. Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.

by Hoodline

@Hoodline