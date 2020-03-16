Do you feel like pizza?

Hoodline beat the numbers to find the best affordable pizza places in Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Loving Pizza

Topping the list is Amar Pizza. Located at 12195 Joseph Campau, the place in Bangladesh, offering pizza and burgers, is Detroit's cheapest and cheapest pizza place, with 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp.

Yelp can offer more information about Amar Pizza.

"Amar Pizza has been serving Wayne County since 2010," explains the business in the history section of his Yelp profile. "Our mission is to provide delicious food in a friendly environment."

In addition, we found this information on the company's signature items: "Located in Hamtramck, our pizzas are made to order with the highest quality, fresh ingredients and 100% Halal," she writes on Yelp in the specialty section. "Loving Pizza is your pizza. With hearty portions and bold flavors, Amar Pizza consistently offers delicious specialty pizzas with the best dough, sauce and ingredients in town. "

2. Sicilian Pizzeria and Subs

Next up is Hubbard-Richard’s Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs, located at 3554 W. Vernor Highway. With four stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, the pizza spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget option.

We turned to Yelp for an overview of Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs.

"Sicily has been serving Detroit since 1989; during difficult times, Sicily's was one of the few companies that decided to stick around and offer the best homemade pizza and more to the neighborhood and beyond," states the business in the history section of its Yelp profile.

As for why the business is known, "Sicily’s Pizza & Subs knows that concerned parents will not settle for just any pizza," she writes on Yelp in the specialty section. "They consider the value of fresh ingredients, the benefits of great flavor, and the pleasure of giving your children something satisfying."

3. Halal Desi Pizza & Gyro’s

Halal Desi Pizza & Gyro’s, located at 2200 Caniff St., is another top pick, with Yelpers making the place for low-priced halal, offering four-star pizza and burgers out of 50 reviews.

Yelper Jessica K. wrote: “Ahhhh, Desi Pizza. They have absolutely everything I want to eat late at night when I crave fatty food, and sometimes things I didn't know I wanted. "

Shahzeb T. noted: “Amazing pizza and great prices. For starters, the place is like the fresh food corner of your neighborhood. They have everything, like pizza, burgers, fried food, smoothies and other things. Today I tried the tikka chicken pizza, and it was incredible. ”

