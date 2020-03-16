Denver restaurants offering take-out, sidewalk pickup, and delivery during coronavirus shutdown

All Denver city bars and restaurants will be closed for food for the next eight weeks beginning at 8 am Tuesday morning, but restaurants can still offer takeout and delivery, Mayor Michael Hancock said in a press conference just after 11 am Monday.
Even before that announcement, some local restaurants have moved to pick-up, pick-up, and drop-off on the sidewalk to continue serving customers.
They are also becoming creative in their approaches. At the Arcana restaurant in Boulder, starting Tuesday, staff is offering a sliding scale, pay-as-you-go model. Customers can order meals over the phone and pick them up outside the restaurant or receive them.
"The meals will have a suggested price of $ 20, and we will use the honor system, we will pay what you can," Arcana's Instagram read on Sunday. "We will not take‘ tips, "but we will accept any additional contributions as staff support, which will be given to those most affected."
Here's an updated list of more restaurants in the Denver area that offer pickup and / or curbside delivery until further notice. You can also check out #coloradocurbside on Instagram for updates. We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available.
- ChoLon – downtown pickup and additional sidewalk option at Stapleton
- Black belly (Boulder) – delivery and pick up on the sidewalk
- Holy (Boulder) – pick up on the sidewalk
- Pastel Crumbs Bakery & Cafe – Pick up and drop off on the sidewalk within five miles
- Chook Chicken – Sidewalk pickup from two Denver locations
- Port – free takeaway with coffee for "displaced,quot; service industry workers
- Attimo Wine – food and wine delivery to Denver, Centennial, Arvada, Broomfield and Golden
- Tables – family meals to go
- Just Be Kitchen – pick up in the yard
- Stanley Marketplace – Pick up on the sidewalk in the food hall from Tuesday
- Denver Poke Company – pick up on the sidewalk
- Early Bird Restaurant – Sidewalk pickup at Westminster and Greenwood Village
- Steuben – Uptown sidewalk service and delivery from Arvada location
- Urban Burma – pick up or delivery on the sidewalk
- Pierogi handmade from Baba & Pop – Frozen or fresh pierogis to take away from the restaurant or the sidewalk
- The Wolf Tailor – Pick up on the sidewalk with the next delivery
- Annette – pick up on the sidewalk from Tuesday
- The binding – Sidewalk pickup and drop off LoHi
- D bar – pick up on the sidewalk
- Denver Central Market – takeaways from individual vendors
- Tributary Food Hall & Drinkery – food to take away and delivery from suppliers
- The right pour – wine delivery
