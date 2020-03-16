Denver restaurants offering take-out, sidewalk pickup, and delivery during coronavirus shutdown

All Denver city bars and restaurants will be closed for food for the next eight weeks beginning at 8 am Tuesday morning, but restaurants can still offer takeout and delivery, Mayor Michael Hancock said in a press conference just after 11 am Monday.

Even before that announcement, some local restaurants have moved to pick-up, pick-up, and drop-off on the sidewalk to continue serving customers.

They are also becoming creative in their approaches. At the Arcana restaurant in Boulder, starting Tuesday, staff is offering a sliding scale, pay-as-you-go model. Customers can order meals over the phone and pick them up outside the restaurant or receive them.

"The meals will have a suggested price of $ 20, and we will use the honor system, we will pay what you can," Arcana's Instagram read on Sunday. "We will not take‘ tips, "but we will accept any additional contributions as staff support, which will be given to those most affected."

Here's an updated list of more restaurants in the Denver area that offer pickup and / or curbside delivery until further notice. You can also check out #coloradocurbside on Instagram for updates. We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available.