Denver, Boulder Police Arrest Fewer People to Avoid Introducing Coronavirus into Prisons

Denver and Boulder police are limiting the number of people who arrest for low-level crimes to minimize the risk of introducing the new coronavirus into prisons.

The change comes as prisons across the state are working to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 in facilities where social distancing and some basic steps to avoid contracting the virus are difficult. Law enforcement agencies are tasked with maintaining public safety while protecting the health of inmates and prison staff.

Denver police officers will stop issuing subpoenas instead of arresting people suspected of low-level non-violent drug and property crimes, Chief Paul Pazen said in an interview Monday. A subpoena is a legal document that orders a person to appear before a judge. Those who receive a citation may still face charges, but will not be detained.

"We don't want to unnecessarily introduce infections into the (Center Detention Center) or the county jail for a low-level crime," Pazen said. "We want to use good judgment to reduce risk and reduce exposure."

Boulder County prosecutors and law enforcement are issuing similar guidelines on arrests, and the district attorney's office is examining who can be safely released from prison, the Boulder county district attorney said, Michael Dougherty.

The prosecutor's office has filed motions recommending the release of some inmates whose immune systems are compromised or have serious health conditions. The office also recommends the release of some inmates who have less than 45 days left on their sentence and some inmates in pretrial detention because they cannot afford to post bail.

"We have the president saying that we shouldn't meet in groups of more than 10, and if we have a group of 500 people in our jail, that looks like a public health crisis waiting to happen," he said.

An increasing number of prisons are preventing in-person visits from family and friends and are changing the way professional visits are conducted to minimize the risk of infection.

The following facilities no longer allow in-person social visits:

Boulder County Jail

Adams County Jail

El Paso County Jail

All prisons of the Colorado Department of Corrections

The Aurora Contract Detention Center that houses immigrant detainees for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. USA

The Arapahoe County Detention Center, Douglas County Jail, and Denver Jails do not allow in-person visits. Instead, they use video conferencing. Video calls cost around $ 9 per 30-minute session.

Many facilities also blocked volunteer visits, which often provide religious services and artistic programming.