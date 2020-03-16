Democrats on pandemic, social security, more – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML530e4d425d27ac7013a1a4232747b49411% %MINIFYHTML530e4d425d27ac7013a1a4232747b49412%

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders faced off one-on-one Sunday in a Democratic debate without a live hearing in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. The mounting crisis sparked some questionable statements from presidential rivals, as well as the issues they argued about for months in scenarios that were once crowded.

A look at how some of his claims compare to the facts:

SANDERS: "We are the only major country on earth that does not guarantee the health (care) of all people. We are spending so much money, and yet we are not even prepared for this pandemic."

BIDEN: "It has nothing to do with,quot; Medicare for everyone, "that would not solve the problem at all."

THE FACTS: Biden has a point. The coronavirus pandemic has taken countries by surprise, regardless of the type of healthcare system they have. Spain has a single payer system, known as "social security,quot; in that country. Italy guarantees coverage for all through a regional system. But both countries have struggled to control the outbreak, and their governments have been forced to take stringent measures that have yet to be seen in this country.

BIDEN: “A Medicare option. We can do that now. I can pass that. I can do it if I am President of the United States of America. "

THE FACTS: That is not a guarantee. It is a promise. The health insurance industry is totally against a public option, a government plan that would compete with and fight against private insurers. So would many Republicans, and perhaps even some Democrats.

Democrats originally sought a public plan as part of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. But they lacked the votes to get him through the Senate, even when they had a dominant majority in that chamber. The same fight would unfold again if Biden is elected president. Whether you can secure a public plan depends on the composition of Congress.

SANDERS, to Biden: “You have been on the floor of the Senate time and time again talking about the need to cut Social Security, Medicare and veterans programs. Is that true or not true?

BIDEN: "That is not true."

THE FACTS: Sanders' accusation is misleading. He suggests that Biden's record shows that he would be hostile to preserving Social Security. In fact, Biden's position has evolved throughout his long public career as a centrist senator. Reducing Social Security is not what you are proposing now.

Biden's campaign has drawn up a long list of laws that he supported that increased Social Security benefits. But as an influential legislator who participated in the passing of major bills, he was also willing to enter into negotiations with Republicans when considering a reduction in cost of living increases.

Often these changes were presented as a way to reduce costs that would save the program.

During a candidate debate in 1996, for example, he raised the possibility of reducing cost of living increases and raising the retirement age to 68.

Sanders and his allies have also distributed video footage, news, and transcripts of Biden's previous comments. But in some cases, what appears to be a radical statement by Biden lacks crucial context.

A prime example is a clip from a 2018 speech in which Biden appeared to favorably discuss comments by then-Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan that a growing deficit demanded action on popular rights programs. However, the video, distributed on Twitter by a top Sanders adviser, used only a snippet of Biden's comments and avoided his larger criticisms of how Ryan handled the 2017 tax cuts and subsequent budget debates.

Other widely distributed videos of Biden as a 1995 US senator from Delaware and a 2007 presidential candidate show him explaining his support for a more austere federal budget, which includes putting Social Security and Medicare "on the table."

"When I argued that we should freeze federal spending, I was also referring to Social Security," Biden said during a 1995 speech in the Senate. "I was referring to Medicare and Medicaid. I was referring to veterans benefits. … And not only did I try it once, I tried it twice, I tried it a third time and I tried it a fourth time. "

The comments were delivered in support of a balanced federal budget amendment that ultimately failed approval and was not directly related to legislation that would have reduced or frozen Social Security spending, or any other specific program. However, as Biden himself acknowledged at the time, Social Security would likely have faced cuts if such a measure had been approved.

As the Democratic Party moved to the left, a development that follows the increasing inequality of income and wealth, Biden has moved with him. Its 2020 campaign platform now calls for raising taxes on high-income households to shore up Social Security and expand benefits for some of the older seniors.

"There will be no compromise on Medicare and Social Security, period," Biden said Jan. 20 in Des Moines, Iowa.

SANDERS: “I voted against the bailout because I believed that the illegal behavior that people on Wall Street are doing should not be rewarded for a bailout. … The Fed has made billions and billions of dollars in zero-interest loans to all financial institutions in this country and central banks around the world. That was essentially a grant. "

THE FACTS: Sanders wrongly describes the steps taken by the Federal Reserve and the stimulus efforts of the Bush and Obama administrations as mere gifts to banks and Wall Street. Admittedly, banks disproportionately benefited from the bailout, but the layoffs and foreclosures of that time would have been even worse without government fiscal and monetary intervention.

First, the Federal Reserve reduced the interest rate that banks charge each other for overnight loans to almost zero in late 2008 as the economy was in crisis. It also bought public debt and mortgage-backed securities that pushed the central bank's balance sheet to record highs. These were not grants as Sanders suggests, but efforts to increase the flow of money into the US economy. USA In order to stop the recession and boost hiring, business investment, and consumer spending.

Second, Sanders suggests that efforts like the Troubled Asset Relief Program were in spirit to reward bankers who should have been criminally prosecuted. But the loans and other initiatives derived from TARP were aimed at stabilizing financial markets and other sectors of the economy. Biden correctly pointed out that not stabilizing those institutions could have made the situation even bleaker for ordinary Americans.

BIDEN: "I'm taking every precaution. I make sure I don't touch my face."

THE FACTS: As many Americans have discovered, it's easier said than done. He defied two recommended precautions during the discussion, coughing into his hand, not his elbow, and touching his face multiple times, once with his hand on his chin. He defied two recommended precautions during the discussion, coughing into his hand, not his elbow, and touching his face.