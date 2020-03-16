Democratic Republic of Congo warlord Thomas Lubanga released from prison News

%MINIFYHTMLe54d5bd5a8613a4d549a7f0735042d8611% %MINIFYHTMLe54d5bd5a8613a4d549a7f0735042d8612%

The first man convicted by the International Criminal Court was released from prison.

Supporters gathered outside the prison in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to greet Thomas Lubanga Dyilo.

He was convicted of recruiting child soldiers to fight in the Second Congo War in 2012.

Laura Burdon-Manley of Al Jazeera reports.