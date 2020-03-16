%MINIFYHTML940cde09a1c6cfee5a63f7f1ebde5de411% %MINIFYHTML940cde09a1c6cfee5a63f7f1ebde5de412%

The coronavirus myths are spreading almost as fast as the virus itself.

Misinformation about facial masks, symptoms, and what to do if infected has inundated the web.

The coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic have exploded absolutely across the planet, infecting more than 100,000 people (who we know) and throwing a key in daily life with mandatory closings, school closings, and social alienation. Along with news of the virus and its spread, an avalanche of misinformation has filled every corner of the Internet.

Much is unknown about COVID-19 and this particular strain of coronavirus. Some of the first tips issued by health officials proved to be only half correct, while other tips and tricks offered by random web dwellers are simply wrong. Time to blow up some myths.

The masks will prevent you from becoming infected

As the coronavirus began to spread outside of China, there was a high demand for facial masks that people assumed would give them an advantage against the virus. Of all the weird things that the coronavirus has caused people to accumulate, face masks may be the least likely to protect you from getting sick.

For starters, many of the masks that flew off store shelves are not even the type that can stop a virus from passing, making them completely useless. The correct mask, called the N95 respirator, is often used by healthcare workers, but that doesn't make them suitable for normal, healthy people. In fact, health officials caution that improper use of the mask can ultimately make you more vulnerable to the virus.

However, if you do get sick, wearing such a mask during your illness can help prevent the spread of your infection to others. Only if you are sick should you wear a mask.

It's just the flu

You've probably heard some people say that COVID-19 is basically just the flu, and that all the hype around the pandemic is being hyped by the media. Nothing could be further from the truth, and health experts warn that despite their pleas, we are not doing enough to slow the spread of the virus that could ultimately take countless lives.

A person infected with COVID-19 may have varying degrees of symptoms depending on their age and general health before being infected. The virus is increasingly deadly in older people, especially those over the age of 60, and the risk of serious complications increases as the person ages. People with other chronic health conditions are also at increased risk of death.

The mortality rate of COVID-19, that is, the percentage of infected people who die, appears to be many times higher than seasonal flu. The fact that COVID-19 is highly contagious and can be transmitted even when people show no symptoms means that it can easily spread through a population and reach the most vulnerable people.

Only people with the virus should isolate themselves

While it is tempting to think that your way of life only changes after getting sick, that is not the case. Reducing the spread of the pandemic is only possible if enough people make recommendations to distance themselves socially from the heart. That means healthy people should also stay home to avoid becoming infected and increasing the spread.

Avoiding large gatherings and working from home when possible are good first steps, but that doesn't mean you should go to your local bar on the weekends. In fact, many countries are now limiting or closing bars and restaurants because they are the perfect environment for COVID-19 to spread.

It's as simple as this: If you're not sick, you can't pass the virus on to others, and even if you're young and healthy, staying virus-free means you can't pass the infection on to others. it can have much more serious health consequences. We all have to do our part.

The vaccine will come soon.

Some government officials are doing everything possible to reassure frightening citizens that a vaccine is just around the corner. While it's important to ensure that we avoid widespread panic, the truth is that a COVID-19 vaccine is not even ready.

A handful of biotech companies have experimental vaccines underway, with human testing of one of those vaccines starting this week. However, ensuring the safety and efficacy of the vaccine takes a long, long time, and even if all goes well and a vaccine is shown to be safe, we are still at least a year away from a publicly available vaccine.

You will know if you have COVID-19

We know a lot about the symptoms of this coronavirus infection, which include shortness of breath, dry cough, and chest pain, to name a few. However, that doesn't mean it immediately shows signs of having the virus if it does become infected, and that's one of the reasons this outbreak is so unpredictable.

Tests have shown that COVID-19 can be easily transmitted by people who do not have noticeable symptoms. In fact, it can take weeks for symptoms to appear, meaning that if you're not socially isolated, you could be passing the infection on to countless people without even realizing it.

The only way to know for sure if you have the virus is through a test. However, if you are young and otherwise healthy, doctors may not ask you to have a test unless you really feel really bad. People who may have the virus should stay home, avoid contact with others, and rest instead of lining up at the local clinic.

