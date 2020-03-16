Death by coronavirus reported in Gilroy; Mayor Confirms Second Case – Up News Info San Francisco

GILROY (Up News Info SF) – An older person died after contracting the new coronavirus, Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco announced on his Facebook page on Sunday night.

Mayor Velasco said in a post at 9:35 p.m. He was informed earlier in the day of two cases of elderly people who contracted the virus in the city, with a deceased person. They were not identified.

He said both cases were confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

"All members of our community play a vital role in curbing the spread through intentional measures of social distancing, such as limiting meetings, and we encourage all members of the community to follow the guidelines provided by the County Department of Public Health. of Santa Clara, "said the mayor in his post

For more information on coronavirus in the county, including guidelines, visit: https://www.sccgov.org/sites/phd/DiseaseInformation/novel-coronavirus/Pages/home.aspx.

