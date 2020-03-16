DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors: Would Texans Really Move Star WR at the Right Price?

DeAndre Hopkins has been named a First-Team All-Pro for each season since he signed a five-year, $ 81 million contract extension with the Texans in 2017. Those are three consecutive years in which the 27-year-old literally led the list of the best Broad soccer receivers.

So … is it time to change it?

FREE NFL AGENCY:

Tracking Signatures and Notable Operations in 2020

From NBC Sports' Peter King: "It could be just a pre-draft talk, but two teams over the weekend told me to keep an eye on Houston and DeAndre Hopkins, who is three years old and has a reasonable $ 40 million on his contract, and who cause only a $ 3 million cap to Texans if they traded it. Houston is currently in draft hell, without a pick of the top 50 in 2020 and 2021, and coach Bill O & # 39; Brien is in dire need to complete their offensive line, in junior and general youth on the front seven; JJ Watt and Whitney Mercilus will play this year at 31 and 30. "

King's view of the $ 3 million dead cap that a Hopkins trade would leave on the Houston books is important; It's the only reason Texans would consider a stellar receiver deal. If changed, Hopkins would save the team $ 11 million in salary space in 2020, plus another $ 13.5 million in 2021 and $ 13,915 million in 2022.

Because almost all of Hopkins' contract guarantees have been paid, it is extremely negotiable from a financial point of view.

Of course, from a soccer standpoint, the Hopkins trade, even if Houston can get a selection of Texas-sized draft picks in return, wouldn't be a great aspect for defending AFC South champions to short term.

King specifically mentioned the Patriots, 49ers, Giants, and Dolphins as teams that are interesting possibilities for a Hopkins trade. They all have plenty of space on the lid, and they're all on the market for a receiver like Hopkins.

Another layer for Texans is the fact that they will soon have to pay Deshaun Watson as the best quarterback he is. For a team that has a lot of notable holes in the roster and will soon have heavier books on the Watson contract, the assets Houston could muster in a Hopkins trade are tempting.

As great as Hopkins is, the fact remains that he plays a position where greatness doesn't have enough of an impact on game results. If having one of the best wide receivers in football (and paying him as such) mattered that much, the Texans would have advanced beyond the divisional round of the playoffs at least once during Hopkins' tenure.

They have not.