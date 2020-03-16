DeAndre Hopkins' Trade Ratings: Cardinals homered for Kyler Murray; Texans smell upon their return

NFL free agency began unofficially with a shocking trade Monday when the Cardinals acquired four-time Pro Bowl catcher DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans for running back David Johnson.

Arizona also received a fourth-round pick with Hopkins, according to the John McClain of the Houston ChronicleWhile Houston won two elections with Johnson, a second round in April and a fourth round in 2021.

Hopkins, signed until 2022, was destined to earn $ 12.5 million in 2020. Johnson is set to earn $ 10.5 million this year. So when it comes to money in a veteran-by-veteran move, it's a laundering. Unfortunately, when it comes to soccer, it is unequal treatment.

DeAndre Hopkins Business Ratings

Arizona receives:

WR DeAndre Hopkins

2020 fourth round draft pick

Houston receives:

RB David Johnson

2020 second round draft pick

2021 Fourth Round Draft Selection

Cardinals: A

One of the Cardinals' biggest offseason needs was a true catcher n. 2nd for QB Kyler Murray sophomore. Now Murray will experience what Deshaun Watson had: a hassle-free road runner who can take over the games by catching passes with high efficiency across the field. Hopkins' constant attention to coverage also makes Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk more dangerous as companion targets for Kliff Kingsbury's high-volume passing game.

Johnson was a difficult contract to remove, but the Cardinals were lucky to get a taker in the Texans. He was a completely expendable offensive cog with Kenyan Drake, who was labeled a transition, taking on the role of prolific Kingsbury character in the final stretch of last season.

As for giving up the teams, the Cardinals didn't even have to part ways with a 2020 first round, with which they can only target a bookend tackle for D.J. Humphries now. The NFC West is a tough, offensive-minded division with the 49ers, Seahawks and Rams, so the Cardinals had to increase their firepower to keep up. Steve Keim wasted no time in giving Kingsbury and Murray exactly what they needed to take the next step in Year 2.

Texans: D

Texans were in the market for a broker with Carlos Hyde and Lamar Miller addressing free agency. David Johnson will be the automatic starter, with the remainder Duke Johnson Jr. now being a bit of a reception-oriented backup.

David Johnson is 28 years old. He played in just 13 games and was essentially replaced by Drake after dealing with a few injuries mid-season. The Texans are not one of the best check-back-back offenses in the NFL and will need to be creative in using the converted wide receiver skill set.

Texans now need to dive into a deep class of widths without a first-round pick, because they can't get into the season with Will Fuller and Kenny Stills, who are the only ones injured, as their only two reliable options at the position.

Hopkins makes the Cardinals a much better team. Johnson makes Texans no better than they were in 2019, and probably worse.