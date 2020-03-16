DeAndre Hopkins takes the lead in response to the trade: "Houston served me well,quot;

If DeAndre Hopkins was as surprised by his exchange Monday with the Texan Cardinals as many fans were in Houston, then he didn't let his negative emotions show on social media.

The superstar catcher, treated Arizona by running back David Johnson and a couple of draft picks, reacted to the move on Twitter hours after learning he was headed for a new franchise and set the tone positive. He offered appreciation to Texans and optimism for what he could accomplish with the Cardinals.

"The (Texans') organization served me well, the city of Houston served me well, and my peers served me well," Hopkins wrote. "The city of Houston will always be loved. Now is the time to bring a championship to AZ !!

Hopkins, 27, is one of the best receivers in the NFL and has been for some time. He had at least 95 catches and at least 1,100 yards in four of the past five seasons, and his chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson had given reason to believe he would stay in Houston for the long haul. Texans obviously had other ideas.

Fortunately for Hopkins, he can go from one dynamic quarterback to another in second-year pro Kyler Murray, Heisman Trophy winner and two-sports star. Murray produced an impressive rookie campaign with limited help around him, throwing for 3,722 yards and running for 544 yards. He did so despite preseason questions about his ability to resume the NFL game quickly, a testament to his football intelligence.

Hopkins is expected to carry Larry Fitzgerald's star catcher torch, who at 36 is nearing the end of his career.