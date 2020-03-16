DCCCD Extends Spring Break Through March, Then Returns With Online-Only Classes – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD) is joining other campuses in North Texas and is extending spring break due to concerns about the new coronavirus.

Administrators say they are taking the step of concern "for the safety of our students, teachers and staff."

The seven universities at the DCCCD will extend spring break for one week, extending the campus vacancy through March 29.

During the recess, which the emergency virtual board of trustees decided on Monday morning, the District will switch to online and remote operations.

When classes resume on March 30, it will be in an online-only format, which will last at least until the end of April.

"Because every decision we make has a far-reaching impact on our students, we are taking steps to minimize their health risk, while maximizing our students' opportunity to complete a college degree / credential," said Dr Joe May, Chancellor of the DCCCD.

While there will be no person-to-person classes, there will be limited on-campus operations to support students beginning March 30.

Community college district officials emphasized that there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the DCCCD community.