David Foster expresses disappointment after Coronavirus forces rescheduled spring tour

In a statement he released via social media, the music producer, husband of Katharine McPhee, apologizes for the inconvenience, but emphasizes the health and safety of the communities.

David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee They are rescheduling all dates on their next spring tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 70-year-old music producer and songwriter previously rescheduled his concert dates in March due to a medical procedure and now that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus to be a pandemic, it has also decided to postpone the rest of the tour.

"We have all closely followed the recommendations on COVID-19 and today we made the collective decision, but we think it is a good decision to reschedule our spring tour," he wrote on Instagram. "The health and safety of the communities involved is a top priority, and based on information from the CDC and local governments in our roaming cities, we believe this is the best decision."

David continued: "I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to some of you and hope to make up for it on the rescheduled dates, which will be announced soon. Tickets purchased for this tour will be catered for on new dates and inquiries regarding refunds may be directed to the box office where the tickets were bought. "

"I think I can easily say that no one is more disappointed than me and the great artists who joined me on stage every night. We hope that everyone will stay safe and healthy and that we will see each other in the near future," says the message. concluded

The tour was due to resume in mid-April and was supposed to last until mid-May. The cancellation follows similar star measures including Cher, Virgin, Mariah CareyY Billie eilish, whose actions have been affected by the outbreak.