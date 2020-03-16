David Bowie's ex-wife opens up about why she supported his 12-month adventure

%MINIFYHTML37790565d80de188b9cc723f17a68ba311% %MINIFYHTML37790565d80de188b9cc723f17a68ba312%

Opening on the relationship of the success creator & # 39; Under pressure & # 39; With Laurita Watson, Angie Bowie claims that her ex-husband's lover had a closer friendship with her than with him.

David BowieAngie's ex-wife didn't mind the star's 12-month affair with an American restaurant owner, Laurita Watson, as it made her "feel good."

Angie, 70, told the British newspaper Daily Mirror that she supported the "Heroes" star during the "strange" but "wonderful" love triangle, revealing that her husband's mistress often stayed on the floor. of the Maida Vale couple in London.

"I don't know anyone else who can have an affair with my husband / business partner and who never bothers me or makes me feel disrespected or careless. I loved that his relationship with David made him feel good," she said.

Laurita grew up in New York's famous Harlem district and met David and Angie when she moved to London in 1972, leaving her career after years of running a successful New York brothel.

Speaking about the love story, Laurita said she had a closer friendship with Angie than with David, and called the setting "very spiritual."

She went on to explain that she was initially friends with Angie, and her romance with the star of the Labyrinth developed later. However, he declined to share details about his physical relationship with Bowie, hinting that he would leave it for his next revealing book.

And despite the fact that Laurita made moves with her husband, Angie insisted that there was never "animosity", sharing: "Our friendship was so strange and wonderful and it succeeded where, for all intents and purposes, it should never have taken root and flourished "

Angie and David were married in 1970 and separated after nine years, they finally divorced on February 8, 1980 in Switzerland. The couple shared their son Zowie Bowie, 48, who returned to his birth name Duncan Jones when he was 18 years old.

Hitmaker "Starman" died in 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.