Danger! GOAT contestants squabble on Twitter is a new fan-favorite pastime during #QuarantineLife

With all major sporting events canceled or postponed, each new movie premiere is delayed and almost all TV shows are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 scare, what is everyone supposed to do to stay entertained? Many fans on Twitter have discovered a new favorite hobby while adjusting to #QuarantineLife: watch the Danger! GOAT contestants fight on Twitter.

In January Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer competed against each other in the Danger! The biggest tournament of all time, with Jennings winning and being named the best Danger! Contestant always.

Ultimately, the tournament was just for fun, as all three contestants have won millions of dollars and have their own individual. Danger! records: Jennings has won the most games in a row, Holzhauer has won all the places in the top ten in terms of single game winnings, and Rutter has won more money than anyone else who has ever stepped on a stage with Alex Trebek.

Holzhauer, known for his evil sense of humor, decided to cast some shadow on Rutter on Twitter this week while making a joke about the coronavirus. He tweeted a screenshot from the GOAT Tournament featuring a point in the game where Holzhauer had 34,181 points, Jennings was 65,600 and Rutter was 0. In the title he wrote: CDC: Money Can Spread Coronavirus @bradrutter: * breathes relief * "

In response, Rutter wrote, "I'll answer this when I'm done dealing with people who are within $ 2 million of me in risky gains."

While Jennings hasn't gotten into the fun yet, fans immediately noticed the friendly trash talk and couldn't believe the "sick burns,quot; of Holzhauer and Rutter.

@bradrutter: Doesn't always burn @James_Holzhauer on Twitter, but when it does, it doesn't stop until it's a third-degree burn. – Author Jennifer Quail (@jenniferquail) March 15, 2020

Before the GOAT special, Rutter had never lost a tournament against another human (he did lose to IBM's Watson during a special in 2011). However, he fought during the CABRA special, and Holzhauer didn't let him forget it.

Between the first and second games of the tournament, Trebek announced that he was deleting the contestants' scores so that they could move on to the next game. As Trebek explained the score, Holzhauer said, "Hey, Brad's score is still there!" Rutter had finished the round with zero points.

The jokes continued on social media, with Rutter firing the first shot: "Have the New Orleans Saints been in contact about a job?" Rutter tweeted Holzhauer. "Because with his tendency to talk a lot of crap after losing in the playoffs, you will fit in."

Brad Rutters insists that his jokes are a lot of fun, telling USA Today: “But you know how we all know a guy who generally takes him too far. James is that guy. "



