Dan Lydiate agrees to a new two-year contract with Ospreys | Rugby Union News





Dan Lydiate has committed his future to the Ospreys

Flanker Dan Lydiate has agreed to a new two-year contract with the Ospreys.

The 32-year-old, who has been crowned 64 times by Wales, has played 63 times for Ospreys since joining Racing 92 in 2014.

The former British and Irish Lion has acted as Ospreys captain this season, while Justin Tipuric has been out of service in Wales.

"Signing a new agreement gives me security for my family and I am eager to know where the Ospreys are headed," said Lydiate.

"It has been a difficult season, but I hope we can get back to where we should belong and I want to be a part of it."

"It has been a really tough year, but I enjoyed being a captain while Tips was away.

"You feel more responsible for the losses, but I have been honored to lead the boys in every game I have this season."

"I still think I have a lot of rugby left in an Ospreys jersey. I've had a tough couple of years with an injury and I'm enjoying playing back-to-back games."

Wales center Owen Watkin signed a new three-year agreement to stay with Ospreys

Lydiate is the last player to re-sign for the Ospreys joining backrower Sam Cross, center Owen Watkin, blocking Bradley Davies and Adam Beard, wing Keelan Giles, fullback Cai Evans and supporting Ma & # 39; afu Fia, Tom Botha and Rhodri Jones in recent weeks. .

Ospreys rugby general manager Dan Griffiths says Lydiate's leadership qualities and experience are vital to the team.

"Dan is a warrior and is highly respected at the club," said Griffiths.

"He is a player who always sets very high standards, particularly for himself, and leads by example. In the adversity of this season, he has really remained in the environment and, as always, plays with full commitment to the team. "

"Being able to retain players like Dan is really important for both the team and the club. His quality, experience and competitiveness will be crucial on the field, but it is also these qualities that educate young players about what it is to be a superior professional. " all about.

"It is important to make the right combination, and at Dan, who knows that you have a player and a person who will give every last drop to ensure that the Ospreys are successful in the future."